Stand With Us

Your tuition includes sixteen 90-minute live, interactive Cinema Therapy sessions led by Dr. Robert Cochrane, along with guided discussions, improvisation activities, reflective writing prompts, and a supportive community that continues to grow throughout the course. Rather than simply watching a film, participants actively engage with its themes to build resilience, strengthen relationships, and develop practical tools for navigating life's challenges. The investment also supports the mission of Yes, And…X, a nonprofit dedicated to improving health and well-being through storytelling, improvisation, and the belief that connection is medicine.