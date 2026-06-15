Four boys hold hands on railroad tracks facing a steam train billowing smoke, with a vibrant, surreal landscape of trees, water, and mountains in the background.
Yes, And...eXercise!

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Yes, And...eXercise!

About this event

Stand With Us

Tuition
$2,000

Your tuition includes sixteen 90-minute live, interactive Cinema Therapy sessions led by Dr. Robert Cochrane, along with guided discussions, improvisation activities, reflective writing prompts, and a supportive community that continues to grow throughout the course. Rather than simply watching a film, participants actively engage with its themes to build resilience, strengthen relationships, and develop practical tools for navigating life's challenges. The investment also supports the mission of Yes, And…X, a nonprofit dedicated to improving health and well-being through storytelling, improvisation, and the belief that connection is medicine.

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