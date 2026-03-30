The Standard Institute

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The Standard Institute

About this event

Program Enrollment — The Standard Fellowship

4576 Research Forest Dr suite 200

The Woodlands, TX 77381, USA

Fellowship Tuition
$400

8 left!

Secure your seat in the Fellowship with a one-time payment.


This option confirms your spot immediately and covers the full program. No additional payments required.

Fellowship Tuition Deposit
$100

8 left!

Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit and complete the remaining balance by week 2 session.


Your seat is secured upon deposit.

Fundraising Tuition
$100

8 left!

Initial deposit to secure your son’s spot. The remaining $300 will be completed through a fundraising opportunity organized by The Standard Institute.


Families do not need to find or set up fundraising options—we will provide that.

Fellows are expected to participate and follow through to complete the process.

Sponsored Seat
Free

8 left!

This option is for families requesting financial support. Sponsored seats are limited and require a separate review process.

Add a donation for The Standard Institute

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