Program Enrollment — The Standard Fellowship

Hosted by
About this event
8 left!
Secure your seat in the Fellowship with a one-time payment.
This option confirms your spot immediately and covers the full program. No additional payments required.
8 left!
Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit and complete the remaining balance by week 2 session.
Your seat is secured upon deposit.
8 left!
Initial deposit to secure your son’s spot. The remaining $300 will be completed through a fundraising opportunity organized by The Standard Institute.
Families do not need to find or set up fundraising options—we will provide that.
Fellows are expected to participate and follow through to complete the process.
8 left!
This option is for families requesting financial support. Sponsored seats are limited and require a separate review process.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!