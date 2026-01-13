Standards Contribution Navigators / Adventurers Awards

The Troop Standard is the official way a Navigator or Adventurer Trailman displays his Trail Badges, as well as the pinnacle award in Trail Life USA, the Freedom Award.

Many Troops create their own walking sticks, but the Troop Standard is harvested for Trail Life USA and is sure to last for generations without cracking or attracting bugs. It is made of dark-stained and clear-lacquered chestnut – farmed, processed, and imported from forests in Europe – then provided by an American vendor. It is available for the boy who earns the Able Trailman Rank or the Journey Award.