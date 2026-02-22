Standing in the Gap Founding Reader Leadership Circle

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Join Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson inside the official Standing in the Gap Founding Leadership Circle — an exclusive early community for readers, leaders, and visionaries preparing for the release of the transformational book Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church.
As a Founding Member, you will receive:
✨ Early access to selected book chapters
✨ Monthly live Zoom Leadership Sessions with Dr. Hudson
✨ Behind-the-scenes writing journey and leadership teachings
✨ Priority access to speaking events and book launch experiences
✨ A signed preorder copy of the book
This is more than a membership — this is a movement for leaders called to stand with courage, faith, and vision.
No expiration
Step into a deeper leadership journey with Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson inside the Standing in the Gap Inner Circle Leadership Experience — designed for those ready to move beyond reading into transformational leadership.
Inner Circle Members receive:
Everything included in the Founding Leadership Circle
✨ Exclusive Inner Circle Leadership Strategy Session with Dr. Hudson
✨ Priority seating and early invitations to speaking engagements and live events
✨ Leadership prayer and reflection gatherings
✨ Recognition as a Founding Inner Circle Leader during the book launch season
This experience is created for leaders who feel called not only to read the message — but to embody it.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!