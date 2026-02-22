Standing in the Gap Founding Reader Leadership Circle

Join Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson inside the official Standing in the Gap Founding Leadership Circle — an exclusive early community for readers, leaders, and visionaries preparing for the release of the transformational book Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church.

As a Founding Member, you will receive:

✨ Early access to selected book chapters

✨ Monthly live Zoom Leadership Sessions with Dr. Hudson

✨ Behind-the-scenes writing journey and leadership teachings

✨ Priority access to speaking events and book launch experiences

✨ A signed preorder copy of the book

This is more than a membership — this is a movement for leaders called to stand with courage, faith, and vision.