Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church — Book Launch

NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER ✨

Official Release Date: June 2026





In Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church, Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson offers a bold and compassionate vision for leadership shaped by the lived experiences, spiritual wisdom, and prophetic voices of African American women. Blending theology, personal narrative, and practical ministry insight, this work explores how leaders can cultivate healing, justice, and transformation within faith communities navigating change.

Drawing from decades of service in education, ministry, and community leadership, Dr. Hudson speaks directly to those who have carried the weight of leadership while seeking renewal of the soul. She names the realities of spiritual trauma, burnout, and exclusion, while guiding readers toward a path of restoration rooted in sacred rest, collective care, and womanist witness.

More than a theological reflection, this book is an invitation — to pastors, scholars, activists, and everyday believers — to lead with courage, authenticity, and compassion. Standing in the Gap calls readers to imagine a church where marginalized voices are centered, leadership is nurturing rather than hierarchical, and faith becomes a living practice of liberation and love.

This is not just a book about leadership. It is a testimony of survival, a blueprint for transformation, and a sacred offering for those ready to stand in the gap for the next generation.



