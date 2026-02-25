Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church — Book Launch

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NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER ✨
Official Release Date: June 2026
In Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church, Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson offers a bold and compassionate vision for leadership shaped by the lived experiences, spiritual wisdom, and prophetic voices of African American women. Blending theology, personal narrative, and practical ministry insight, this work explores how leaders can cultivate healing, justice, and transformation within faith communities navigating change.
Drawing from decades of service in education, ministry, and community leadership, Dr. Hudson speaks directly to those who have carried the weight of leadership while seeking renewal of the soul. She names the realities of spiritual trauma, burnout, and exclusion, while guiding readers toward a path of restoration rooted in sacred rest, collective care, and womanist witness.
More than a theological reflection, this book is an invitation — to pastors, scholars, activists, and everyday believers — to lead with courage, authenticity, and compassion. Standing in the Gap calls readers to imagine a church where marginalized voices are centered, leadership is nurturing rather than hierarchical, and faith becomes a living practice of liberation and love.
This is not just a book about leadership. It is a testimony of survival, a blueprint for transformation, and a sacred offering for those ready to stand in the gap for the next generation.
Pre-Order Investment: $118
Limited release — designed for leaders who are ready to embody the message, not just read it.
The Standing in the Gap Signature Leadership Collection is more than a bundle — it is a sacred invitation into reflection, courage, and intentional leadership. Thoughtfully curated by Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson, this collection was designed to accompany readers on a transformative journey through Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church.
Each element in this collection creates space for spiritual grounding and personal renewal — reminding leaders that standing in the gap is not only an act of service, but a practice of sacred care.
This signature experience includes:
📖 A Signed Copy of Standing in the Gap
A powerful exploration of womanist leadership, healing, and prophetic witness for today’s church and community leaders.
🕯️ Standing in the Gap Reflection Candle
Created to set a peaceful atmosphere for prayer, journaling, and sacred rest as you engage the text.
🌿 Prayer & Reflection Card
A guided spiritual companion to help you pause, process, and reconnect with purpose.
👜 Standing in the Gap Tote
A symbol of movement and mission — carrying both the message and the mantle into everyday life.
👑 Signature Leadership Apparel (Hoodie)
A bold declaration of identity and calling — “Stand. Lead. Bridge the Gap.”
This is not simply a book release.
It is a leadership experience crafted for those who are ready to walk boldly, lead with compassion, and embody the work of transformation.
✨ Now available as a limited pre-order release.
Limited Author’s Release Collection
The Standing in the Gap Signature Visionary Set is a high-level leadership experience created for those who are ready to move beyond inspiration and embody the call to lead with courage, clarity, and compassion.
Curated by Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson, this exclusive author release is designed for visionaries, ministers, scholars, and purpose-driven leaders who feel called to stand boldly in the spaces where transformation begins.
This elevated set includes:
📖 Signed Copy of Standing in the Gap: Womanist Leadership for the 21st Century Church
A prophetic and scholarly work inviting readers into healing, justice, and womanist leadership for a new generation.
👑 Signature “Stand. Lead. Bridge the Gap.” Hoodie
A bold declaration of identity — symbolizing the mantle of leadership carried with grace and intention.
✍🏽 Personal Author Note from Rev. Dr. Arlene D. Hudson
A handwritten message offering encouragement, reflection, and spiritual grounding as you begin your journey through the text.
This is more than a purchase — it is a sacred investment into leadership formation and visionary living.
✨ Limited Pre-Order Release — Available for a Short Time Only
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