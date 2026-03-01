Stankfoot Legacy's Raffle 2026 - DAWN of TIMES

Hosted by
About this raffle
One entry to win a weekend pass to Dawn of Times ~ Music & Float Festival (May 22–25, 2026 | Buffalo River, AR).
All proceeds support Stankfoot Legacy’s Arts, Education, Wellness & Outdoor programs.
Five chances to win a weekend pass to Dawn of Times 2026.
Support community access to music, outdoor experiences, and shared learning.
Float all day. Dance all night. Pay it forward — together 👣
