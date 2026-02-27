Stankfoot Legacy

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Stankfoot Legacy

About this raffle

Stankfoot Legacy's Raffle 2026 - STRINGS ON KINGS

1 Raffle Entry – Strings on the Kings 2026
$5

One entry to win a 4-day weekend pass to Strings on the Kings (May 21–24, 2026 | Kings River, Eureka Springs, AR).
All proceeds support Stankfoot Legacy’s Arts, Education & Outdoor programs.

Winner will be drawn publicly and notified by email.

5 Raffle Entries – Pay It Forward Bundle
$20

Five chances to win a weekend pass to Strings on the Kings 2026.
Support community access to music, learning, and belonging while increasing your odds.

Community is a verb. 👣

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