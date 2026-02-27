Stankfoot Legacy's Raffle 2026 - STRINGS ON KINGS

Hosted by
About this raffle
One entry to win a 4-day weekend pass to Strings on the Kings (May 21–24, 2026 | Kings River, Eureka Springs, AR).
All proceeds support Stankfoot Legacy’s Arts, Education & Outdoor programs.
Winner will be drawn publicly and notified by email.
Five chances to win a weekend pass to Strings on the Kings 2026.
Support community access to music, learning, and belonging while increasing your odds.
Community is a verb. 👣
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!