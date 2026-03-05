Stanley, Pack of lotto tickets, $150 target gift card

✨ Up for grabs in this amazing prize package:

• A brand new 40 oz Limited Edition Stanley mug

• An ENTIRE pack of $5 lottery tickets

• A $150 Target gift card





💵 $10 per tip

🎟 120 tips total





Every tip helps support something very special — our new cat room addition! 🐾 This space will help us give rescued cats a safe, comfortable place while they wait for their forever homes.





Thank you all for always supporting our mission and helping us help the cats. ❤️



