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Phoenix And Friends

About this raffle

Stanley, Pack of lotto tickets, $150 target gift card

One chance of winning
$10

✨ Up for grabs in this amazing prize package:

• A brand new 40 oz Limited Edition Stanley mug

• An ENTIRE pack of $5 lottery tickets

• A $150 Target gift card


💵 $10 per tip

🎟 120 tips total


Every tip helps support something very special — our new cat room addition! 🐾 This space will help us give rescued cats a safe, comfortable place while they wait for their forever homes.


Thank you all for always supporting our mission and helping us help the cats. ❤️


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!