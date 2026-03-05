Stanley, Pack of lotto tickets, $150 target gift card

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About this raffle
✨ Up for grabs in this amazing prize package:
• A brand new 40 oz Limited Edition Stanley mug
• An ENTIRE pack of $5 lottery tickets
• A $150 Target gift card
💵 $10 per tip
🎟 120 tips total
Every tip helps support something very special — our new cat room addition! 🐾 This space will help us give rescued cats a safe, comfortable place while they wait for their forever homes.
Thank you all for always supporting our mission and helping us help the cats. ❤️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!