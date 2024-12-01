Stanly Avengers, Inc. Xmas Raffle Contest 2024

1 chance of winning
$5
Join our Christmas Raffle Contest to support the Stanly Avengers’ Annual County History Program and the “Kingville Project 2025.” Together, we can make a difference. EVENT DETAILS: What: Win a $100 Walmart Gift Card and other prizes. When: Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 7 PM. Where: Online on Facebook & Instagram Live. Tickets: $5 each or 5 FOR $20. HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Purchase raffle tickets online or via community members : Evelyn Scott Marie "Ms. Chee Chee" Brooks ..to support the Stanly Avengers’ mission for positive change, empowerment and unity in our communities. PRIZES: Grand Prize: $100 Walmart gift card. Bonus Prizes: $50 & $25 Walmart gift card. CONTACT INFORMATION: Stanly Avengers, Inc. Phone: 704-315-5818 Email: [email protected]
5 chances of winning
$20
10 chances of winning
$30
