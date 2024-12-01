Stanly Avengers, Inc. Xmas Raffle Contest 2024

Join our Christmas Raffle Contest to support the Stanly Avengers’ Annual County History Program and the “Kingville Project 2025.” Together, we can make a difference.
EVENT DETAILS:
What: Win a $100 Walmart Gift Card and other prizes.
When: Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 7 PM.
Where: Online on Facebook & Instagram Live.
Tickets: $5 each or 5 FOR $20.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
Purchase raffle tickets online or via community members :
Evelyn Scott
Marie "Ms. Chee Chee" Brooks
..to support the Stanly Avengers’ mission for positive change, empowerment and unity in our communities.
PRIZES:
Grand Prize: $100 Walmart gift card.
Bonus Prizes: $50 & $25 Walmart gift card.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Stanly Avengers, Inc.
Phone: 704-315-5818
Email: [email protected]
