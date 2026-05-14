Star 2B's 2026 Auction

Fallerhof is a hilltop Sommerhaus above the Harlem Valley, built by someone who knew this landscape not as scenery but as something alive. Two bedrooms, a luminous A-frame loft, balcony facing the Taconic ridge, 145 acres of woods and stone walls. A classical music library on CD, cast-iron stoves, books chosen over a lifetime. 90 minutes from Midtown, 6 minutes from Metro-North, 10 minutes from Millbrook, and very far from everything else. For guests who come to read, walk, and be still.



