Become a Donor and Seasonal Member of Star 2B!

About the memberships
Valid until July 2, 2027
COVERS LIGHTING EXPENSES
Name in Program under “Angel“ for the 2026/2027 Show Season: 6 tickets to every Star 2B show in the 2026/2027 Season
Valid until July 2, 2027
COVERS 1 SHOW’S COSTUMES
Name on Program under “Champion“ for the 2026/2027 Show Season: 4 tickets to every Star 2B show in the 2026/2027 Season
Valid until July 2, 2027
COVERS 2 STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS
Name on Program under “Star“ for the 2026/2027 Show Season: 2 tickets to every Star 2B show in the 2026/2027 Season
Valid until July 2, 2027
1 Half Page Color Ad in any upcoming playbill
Valid until July 2, 2027
1 Quarter Page Color Ad in any upcoming playbill
Valid until July 2, 2027
Shoutout in an upcoming playbill
No expiration
Shoutout in Program as a listed Friend
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