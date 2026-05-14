Star 2B Performing Arts Inc

Offered by

Star 2B Performing Arts Inc

About the memberships

Become a Donor and Seasonal Member of Star 2B!

Angel
$5,000

Valid until July 2, 2027

COVERS LIGHTING EXPENSES

Name in Program under “Angel“ for the 2026/2027 Show Season: 6 tickets to every Star 2B show in the 2026/2027 Season

Champion
$2,500

Valid until July 2, 2027

COVERS 1 SHOW’S COSTUMES

Name on Program under “Champion“ for the 2026/2027 Show Season: 4 tickets to every Star 2B show in the 2026/2027 Season

Star
$1,000

Valid until July 2, 2027

COVERS 2 STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS

Name on Program under “Star“ for the 2026/2027 Show Season: 2 tickets to every Star 2B show in the 2026/2027 Season

Leader
$500

Valid until July 2, 2027

1 Half Page Color Ad in any upcoming playbill

Scene Stealer
$250

Valid until July 2, 2027

1 Quarter Page Color Ad in any upcoming playbill

Soloist
$150

Valid until July 2, 2027

Shoutout in an upcoming playbill

Friend
Pay what you can

No expiration

Shoutout in Program as a listed Friend

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!