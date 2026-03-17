About this event
Hors d'oeuvres & Open Bar
A simple bloom with meaningful impact.
The Flower Sponsor level is perfect for individuals or small businesses who want to show their support and be part of something beautiful. Your contribution helps add those thoughtful finishing touches that make the Star & Garden Party shine.
Recognition in the event program with a 1/4 page ad reminds everyone that even a single flower can brighten the whole garden.
A collection of blooms working together.
As a Bouquet Sponsor, you’re making a stronger statement of support. This level reflects generosity that helps bring the event to life, from décor to experiences that guests will remember.
You’ll receive enhanced recognition in the program with a 1/2 page ad, showing that your support helped create something fuller, richer, and more vibrant.
Rooted. Visible. Transformational.
Garden Sponsors are the foundation of the celebration. This premier level represents leadership and commitment to making the Star & Garden Party truly flourish. Your sponsorship plays a key role in the overall success of the event.
With prominent recognition and full-page placement in the program, your name or business will stand tall as part of the garden’s very heart.
8 Seats per table
You can reserve a few minutes of air time to tell a story about Amy or give a roast 🔥!
Every 15 minutes starting at 1:15pm
Have a Toast with Amy!
KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Mixer
For Images See Main Description
VIZIO 75” Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K75M-08)
For Images See Main Description
UJR Slushie Machine: No Ice Needed All-in-One Slushy Maker for Home, Real-Time Temp Display, Auto-Clean, 6 Preset | Frozen Margaritas, Cocktails, Frappés, Ice Cream, Smoothies, Milkshakes, Summer Parties
For Images See Main Description
9 Strata Brand, Golf Clubs
For Images See Main Description
$100 Worth of Ohio Lottery Tickets
For Images See Main Description
300 Piece Puzzle - 11" x 18"
Made by Plum Ridge Puzzles in Ohio
For Images See Main Description
300 Piece Puzzle - 11" x 18"
Made by Plum Ridge Puzzles in Ohio
For Images See Main Description
1" x 2" Pendant
For Images See Main Description
1" x 2" Necklace
For Images See Main Description
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!