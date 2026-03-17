ASSOCIATION OF CHAPTERS OF THE FOURTH DISTRICT OF OHIO

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ASSOCIATION OF CHAPTERS OF THE FOURTH DISTRICT OF OHIO

About this event

Star & Garden Party

4931 Nettleton Rd

Medina, OH 44256, USA

General Admission
$40

Hors d'oeuvres & Open Bar

🌼 Flower Sponsor
$25

A simple bloom with meaningful impact.


The Flower Sponsor level is perfect for individuals or small businesses who want to show their support and be part of something beautiful. Your contribution helps add those thoughtful finishing touches that make the Star & Garden Party shine.


Recognition in the event program with a 1/4 page ad reminds everyone that even a single flower can brighten the whole garden.

💐 Bouquet Sponsor
$50

A collection of blooms working together.


As a Bouquet Sponsor, you’re making a stronger statement of support. This level reflects generosity that helps bring the event to life, from décor to experiences that guests will remember.


You’ll receive enhanced recognition in the program with a 1/2 page ad, showing that your support helped create something fuller, richer, and more vibrant.

🌷🌿 Garden Sponsor
$100

Rooted. Visible. Transformational.


Garden Sponsors are the foundation of the celebration. This premier level represents leadership and commitment to making the Star & Garden Party truly flourish. Your sponsorship plays a key role in the overall success of the event.


With prominent recognition and full-page placement in the program, your name or business will stand tall as part of the garden’s very heart.

🍽️ Table Sponsor
$400

8 Seats per table

📣 5 Minutes of Air Time
$25

You can reserve a few minutes of air time to tell a story about Amy or give a roast 🔥!

Every 15 minutes starting at 1:15pm

🍷Toasting Amy
$5

Have a Toast with Amy!

🎟️ 50/50 Tickets
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
🧺 Raffle Basket - KitchenAid Mixer
$1

KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Mixer


For Images See Main Description

🧺 Raffle Basket - 75” Vizio Smart TV
$1

VIZIO 75” Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K75M-08)


For Images See Main Description

🧺 Raffle Basket - Slushie Machine
$1

UJR Slushie Machine: No Ice Needed All-in-One Slushy Maker for Home, Real-Time Temp Display, Auto-Clean, 6 Preset | Frozen Margaritas, Cocktails, Frappés, Ice Cream, Smoothies, Milkshakes, Summer Parties


For Images See Main Description

🧺 Raffle Basket - Golf Clubs
$1

9 Strata Brand, Golf Clubs

For Images See Main Description

🧺 Raffle Basket - Lottery Tree
$1

$100 Worth of Ohio Lottery Tickets


For Images See Main Description

Eastern Star Puzzle
$20

300 Piece Puzzle - 11" x 18"


Made by Plum Ridge Puzzles in Ohio


For Images See Main Description

Eastern Star Logo Puzzle
$20

300 Piece Puzzle - 11" x 18"


Made by Plum Ridge Puzzles in Ohio


For Images See Main Description

Eastern Star Pendant
$125

1" x 2" Pendant


For Images See Main Description

Eastern Star Pin
$125

1" x 2" Necklace


For Images See Main Description

Add a donation for ASSOCIATION OF CHAPTERS OF THE FOURTH DISTRICT OF OHIO

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