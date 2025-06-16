Star Born Inc's Shop

I am Daniel Straker and I wrote this book with the plan in mind of trying bring awareness to climate change and how it affects us now and how it will affect us in the future and the lil steps we can take to fix it.

I am Daniel Straker and I wrote this book with the plan in mind of trying bring awareness to climate change and how it affects us now and how it will affect us in the future and the lil steps we can take to fix it.

More details...