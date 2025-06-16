Star Born Inc's Shop

I am Daniel Straker and I wrote this book with the plan in
mind of trying bring awareness to
climate change and how it affects
us now and how it will affect us in
the future and the lil steps we can
take to fix it.
I am Daniel Straker and I wrote this book with the plan in
mind of trying bring awareness to
climate change and how it affects
us now and how it will affect us in
the future and the lil steps we can
take to fix it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!