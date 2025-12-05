Star Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Tree Auction

12 professional artists and crafters have donated original works of art, along with our community of intellectual artist creating colorful balls of joy!





The River of Hope Community Foundation (ROHCF) is thrilled to participate in the Star Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Auction in support of the

Star Senior Center





The ROHCF empowers and champions art in all its forms, art advocacy, art education and economic vitality, supporting the enrichment of our youth, seniors and individuals with disabilities. Our mission is to engage youth, seniors and individuals with intellectual disabilities, to support their creative ventures, provide scholarships in multiple forms and be a beacon of support for arts in the Treasure Valley.

A huge thank you to the local artists who made this beautiful tree possible with the contribution of their original works:

Debra Bruner Bob Briscoe

Mark Shawver Mary McInnis

Melanie Macy April McIntyre

Karen Hickman Jany Rae Seda

Sheila Mincer Kate Hargrave

Charlotte Moody-Emerson Mary Arnold





Also, our Art of Inclusion artists (those with intellectual disabilities), and their handmade ornaments:

Kaitlyn Erica Robert Brennan Andrew