Star Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Tree Auction

Hosted by
About this event
960 S Main St, Star, ID 83669, USA (Pickup tonight by 8PM or 11:00AM December 7th)
Starting bid
Spirit Media LLC- tote, mug, and ½ page ad or promo-
$300 value
Miss Kathy’s Desserts- 5” pie or a dozen cookies- $15-20
Balloon Biz- 7 ft tall sculpted balloon candy cane-$175 value
City of Star- City of Star Hats (Red) (2)- $40 value
Sea Salt Creamery- $25 gift card
Gone Country Couture- purse, Mama hat, Jelly Roll shirt-$100
value
Skin Apothecary- free facial gift card- $100 value
Starlight Yoga- 5 pack of free yoga classes- $95 value
Tori’s Toﬀee- 6 mini gift boxes- $38 dollar value
Sully’s Restaurant- $50 gift card
Sol Invictus Winery- $50 gift card
Double Forte Studios- free music class $70 value
Stubby Pencil Studios- Pencil Ornament $10 value
Starting bid
A cool salute to 2A and freedom! F-locked and loaded with guns, ammo, and patriotic flair. For those who love God, country, and Christmas!
Starting bid
This spirited Nightmare Before Christmas wreath, donated by a local family, brings a playful twist of Halloween-meets-Christmas cheer. Decked out in themed details and paired with matching accessories — a necklace, bracelet, and keychains — it’s a delightfully whimsical bundle inspired by the magic of Jack, Sally, and the whole Halloween Town crew. Fun, festive, and full of character, it’s the perfect treat for fans of this timeless classic.”
Starting bid
PacWest Apparel proudly delivered a star-spangled touch of holiday spirit with their patriotic Christmas tree — a bold red, white, and blue display honoring community, courage, and the American spirit.
Starting bid
Star Sewer & Water once again showed their unwavering commitment to our community with their beautifully Grinched OUT green tree. Star Sewer and Water have become dependable service we’ve come to appreciate from them year after year. It’s a grateful nod to the season, & to a local team that’s always giving back.
Starting bid
“Elevate Chiropractic shared their heart for the community with their For the Love of Star wreath — a beautiful blend of festive cheer and generous spirit. Adorned with thoughtful details and paired with great gift cards, this wreath is a celebration of wellness, gratitude, and the deep love we all share for our Star community.
Starting bid
Joski Insurance Company delivered a cozy dose of country charm with their Frosted Farm Western Christmas tree — a wintry blend of snowy farmstead accents, rustic western touches, and soft holiday glow. It’s the perfect mix of frosted magic and down-home spirit, bringing a peaceful countryside Christmas to life.”
Starting bid
This charming gingerbread-inspired Christmas tree is bursting with sugar-sweet whimsy and nostalgic Christmas magic. Decorated with candy-colored accents, gingerbread touches, and warm festive lights, it celebrates the joy of creating a home filled with delight. Just light building a brand-new home, every detail is crafted with care -- making this the sweetest house on the block in every way
Starting bid
12 professional artists and crafters have donated original works of art, along with our community of intellectual artist creating colorful balls of joy!
The River of Hope Community Foundation (ROHCF) is thrilled to participate in the Star Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Auction in support of the
Star Senior Center
The ROHCF empowers and champions art in all its forms, art advocacy, art education and economic vitality, supporting the enrichment of our youth, seniors and individuals with disabilities. Our mission is to engage youth, seniors and individuals with intellectual disabilities, to support their creative ventures, provide scholarships in multiple forms and be a beacon of support for arts in the Treasure Valley.
A huge thank you to the local artists who made this beautiful tree possible with the contribution of their original works:
Debra Bruner Bob Briscoe
Mark Shawver Mary McInnis
Melanie Macy April McIntyre
Karen Hickman Jany Rae Seda
Sheila Mincer Kate Hargrave
Charlotte Moody-Emerson Mary Arnold
Also, our Art of Inclusion artists (those with intellectual disabilities), and their handmade ornaments:
Kaitlyn Erica Robert Brennan Andrew
Starting bid
Rooted in classic elegance and Ralph Lauren inspired tradition, this sophisticated holiday display brings timeless warmth. Rich textures, deep seasonal colors, and rustic lodge details create a sense of heritage and homecoming. Much like the beautifully crafted new homes at Cranefield, it blends enduring style with modern comfort -- a celebration of the place with holiday memories truly begin.
Starting bid
Strickland Stone LLC lassoed the holiday season with their Western Spirit Christmas tree — a charming nod to Idaho’s rugged roots. Decked out with rustic details, frontier flair, and a whole lot of cowboy character, this tree brings a warm ‘happy trails’ kind of magic to the festivities.
Starting bid
a playful peppermint-themed masterpiece wrapped in candy canes, red & white sparkle, and just the right amount of sandwich-shop sass. It’s sweet, spirited, and guaranteed to make you smile!”
Starting bid
“Atonement Tattoo’s Tree of Atonement is a heartfelt blend of creativity and meaning — adorned with handcrafted ornaments that honor the true reason for the season. This unique tree also includes a $100 tattoo gift card, making it both a beautiful display of artistry and a generous gift from the heart. Thoughtful, symbolic, and full of handcrafted spirit, it’s a standout tribute to holiday inspiration and giving.”
Starting bid
Canyon Springs Garden Outreach of Middleton shared something truly special this year with their beautifully handmade wreaths — each one crafted with love for the volunteers who serve and support the Star community. Created with care, intention, and a deep appreciation
Starting bid
Canyon Springs Garden Outreach of Middleton shared something truly special this year with their beautifully handmade wreaths — each one crafted with love for the volunteers who serve and support the Star community. Created with care, intention, and a deep appreciation
Starting bid
Decorated wreath with a $100 gift certificate to star diamonds!!
Starting bid
Gift cards to RARE, Proof, Milled Olive, Tap house & Sullys ($20 EACH)
Starting bid
Sworn Loyal Tees brought the laughs with their delightfully quirky Christmas tree — decked out in playful trinkets, witty sayings, and enough personality to keep everyone smiling. It’s festive, fun, and full of the trademark humor we all love from them!”
Starting bid
This whimsical Whoville Christmas tree, donated by a local family, brings pure holiday joy with its bright colors, playful curves, and all the cheerful chaos you'd expect straight out of Dr. Seuss. Fun, festive, and topped off with a sweet bonus — it even comes with homemade fudge!
Starting bid
“RARE returned this year with their signature community spirit, gifting us the unforgettable Whiskey & Steak Tree. Loaded with fine drinks, gourmet bites, and all the bold flavor you’d expect, this tree is a celebration of good food, good company, and the local pride RARE is known for. It’s festive, fun, and a true crowd favorite — a perfect toast to the season!”
Starting bid
This beautiful Stars & Stripes Christmas tree was lovingly donated by a local family who wanted to honor our community with a celebration of red, white, and blue. Inspired by the pride we share for our city of Star, this tree shines with patriotic spirit and heartfelt gratitude.
Starting bid
The City of Star shared their hometown pride with a beautifully curated Christmas tree filled with gift cards from beloved Star businesses, a joyful celebration of the local shops and services that make our city shine. Donated with heartfelt appreciation for the community, this tree reflects the City’s love for Star and the people who call it home. It’s a festive reminder that supporting local truly is the gift that keeps on giving.”
Starting bid
This cozy, penguin-filled Christmas tree was donated by one of Star’s favorite photographers, bringing an adorable touch of winter magic to the event. Overflowing with charming penguin décor and bundled with a generous $497 photo session, this tree celebrates joy, creativity, and the heartwarming moments that make the season so special. It’s playful, heartfelt, and picture-perfect — just like the memories they help capture.
Starting bid
A music lover’s dream! Decked out in guitars, disco balls, and musical flair, it includes a gift certificate for music lessons from Double Forte Studios.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!