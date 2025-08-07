Star City Strong Foundation

Offered by

Star City Strong Foundation

About this shop

Star City StrongFest Sponsor & Vendor Payments

General Vendor
$100

Please select this option if you are a Star City StrongFest General Vendor.

Culinary Vendor
$150

Please select this option if you are a Star City StrongFest Culinary Vendor.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Please select this option if you are a Title Sponsor.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Please select this item if you are a Platinum Sponsor.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Please select this item if you are a Gold Sponsor.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Please select this item if you are a Silver Sponsor.

T-shirt Sponsor
$1,500

Please select this item if you are the T-shirt sponsor.

Food Sponsor
$1,500

Please select this item if you are the Food Sponsor.

Trophy Sponsor
$800

Please select this item if you are the Trophy Sponsor.

Optional Sponsor Activation
Free

If you are a Title, Platinum or Gold Sponsor and would like to activate your no-cost sponsor activation (branded lift, social media giveaway co-promo or product sampling at Welcome Tent), please select this item.

Additional Sponsor Activation
$50

If you are a Silver Sponsor, Product/Prize Sponsor, In-Kind Sponsor, T-shirt Sponsor, Food Sponsor or Trophy Sponsor and would like to activate an additional sponsor activation (branded lift, social media giveaway co-promo or product sampling at Welcome Tent), please select this item for $50 to be added to your package.

Add a donation for Star City Strong Foundation

$

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