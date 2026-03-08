STAR Co-op Spring Registration

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About this event
One per family, includes all registered family members participation in spring session of STAR and covers basic operating costs.
One PER CHILD. Purchase for each participating child 5- 18. Covers materials for morning classes, art/gym supplies, and general co-op supplies.
One PER CHILD AGES 1-4. Covers materials associated with parties/events as well as general co-op supplies
One PER CONTRARIAN STUDENT. Covers additional food cost associated with cooking class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!