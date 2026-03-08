Hosted by

STAR Co-op of Pittsburgh

About this event

STAR Co-op Spring Registration

Family Registration
$100

One per family, includes all registered family members participation in spring session of STAR and covers basic operating costs.

Materials Fee
$25

One PER CHILD. Purchase for each participating child 5- 18. Covers materials for morning classes, art/gym supplies, and general co-op supplies.

Materials Fee- Nursery
$10

One PER CHILD AGES 1-4. Covers materials associated with parties/events as well as general co-op supplies

Contrarians Cooking Class Additional Fee
$5

One PER CONTRARIAN STUDENT. Covers additional food cost associated with cooking class.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!