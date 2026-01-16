STAR Event Sponsorship 2026

Offered by
An individual event - recognizes participants for their ability to perform self-assessments, research and explore a career, set career goals, create a plan for achieving goals, and describe the relationship of Family and Consumer Sciences coursework to the selected career.
A team event - recognizes chapters that develop and implement a well-balanced program of work and promote FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations and skills to the community.
A team event - recognizes chapters that develop and implement an in-depth service project that makes a worthwhile contribution to families, schools, and communities. Students must use Family and Consumer Sciences content and skills to address and take action on a community need.
An individual event - recognizes participants who demonstrate their ability to use knowledge and skills gained from their enrollment in an occupational early childhood program.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who develop a plan for a new small business using Family and Consumer Sciences skills and sound business practices. The business must relate to an area of Family and Consumer Sciences education or related occupations.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who apply skills used in Family and Consumer Sciences courses to plan an event for an educational institution, community or non-profit organization, business, or government institution.
An individual event- recognizes participants who apply fashion construction skills learned in Family and Consumer Sciences courses to create a display using samples of their skills.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who apply fashion design skills learned in Family and Consumer Sciences courses to design and market clothing styles.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences skills to plan and conduct a child development project that has a positive impact on children and the community.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who demonstrate knowledge of the basic concepts of food product development by creating an original prototype formula, testing the product through focus groups, and developing a marketing strategy.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who demonstrate their knowledge of the hospitality, tourism, and recreation industries and ability to translate their knowledge into a hypothetical or real business. Project must relate to culinary, lodging, recreation, tourism, or event coordination.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who apply interior design skills learned in Family and Consumer Sciences courses to design to meet client needs.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations skills and apply communication techniques to develop a project designed to strengthen communication.
An individual event - recognizes participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations skills to develop a portfolio, participate in an interview, and communicate a personal understanding of job requirements.
An individual event - recognizes participants who actively evaluate and grow in their leadership potential. Participants investigate their leadership ability, assess leadership and employability skills, and develop and implement a plan to further their leadership development.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who explain how the FCCLA Planning Process was used to implement a national program project.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who track food intake and physical activity for themselves, their family, or a community group and determine goals and strategies for improving their overall health.
A team event - recognizes chapters that develop a working knowledge of parliamentary law and the ability to conduct an FCCLA business meeting.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who make an oral presentation about issues concerning Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who use communications skills and techniques to educate their schools and communities about FCCLA with the intention of growing chapters and strengthening FCS and FCCLA programs.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and ability to actively identify a local, state, national, or global concern, research the topic, identify a target audience and potential partnerships, form an action plan, and advocate for the issue in an effort to positively affect a policy or law.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants who select a used fashion, home, or other postconsumer item to recycle into a new product.
An individual event - recognizes participants who demonstrate the knowledge and skills needed to explore and experience the career of being a Family and Consumer Sciences educator. Participants must prepare a portfolio, conduct classroom observations, plan and execute a lesson, develop an FCCLA integration plan, and deliver an oral presentation.
An individual or team event, recognizes participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences skills to plan and develop an individualized nutritional plan to meet the needs of a competitive student athletic in a specific sport.
An individual or team event - recognizes participants that address environmental issues that adversely impact human health and well-being and who actively empower others to get involved.
An individual event - recognizes participants for their exploration of the education and training fields through research and hands-on experience.
An individual event recognizing participant(s) who exhibit knowledge, expertise and competency in incorporating research–based teaching strategies into an original Lesson Plan Activity for any grade level and content area. Participant(s) must prepare a portfolio and a resource container to justify their teaching strategy selections through an in–person role–play where the participant acts as the teacher and the evaluator acts as the student.
An individual STAR Event that challenges students to apply Family and Consumer Sciences and financial literacy knowledge from EVERFI to real-life financial scenarios. Participants will set SMART financial goals, create budgets, track spending, and adjust plans based on their experiences and insights gained from EVERFI’s financial education digital lessons. This competition promotes financial well-being and empowers students to make informed financial decisions.
