STAR Legacy Collective

Offered by

STAR Legacy Collective

About this shop

STAR Legacy Collective's Shop

Refocus & Declutter--Tool Kit item
Refocus & Declutter--Tool Kit item
Refocus & Declutter--Tool Kit
$20

Perfect tool kit for individuals and life coaches who want to identify the hidden gems, hunt for what’s holding you back, and release the clutter—mentally, emotionally, and even physically.

Driven By What Matters Most Tool Kit item
Driven By What Matters Most Tool Kit item
Driven By What Matters Most Tool Kit
$20

Perfect tool kit for individuals and life coaches who want to take time to refocus and align their values and priorities. This box provides practical tools and activities that lead to the discovery of what matters most.

Add a donation for STAR Legacy Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!