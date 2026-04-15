Vendor Payments Star-Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks

SPACES ARE LIMITED!!Registration and Payments are due by June 15th or until spaces are filled. Only 5 trucks allowed at Farmers Market Pavilion. Payments must be made to secure your spot as one of the 5.
Arrival times will be assigned prior to the event.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after designated arrival time. You will be asked to leave and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early tear down will not be permitted. Must stay until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided.
$200 Fee
Must have appropriate Fire inspections and Food permits
SPACES ARE LIMITED!!Registration and Payments are due by June 15th or until spaces are filled. Only 5 trucks allowed at Farmers Market Pavilion. Payments must be made to secure your spot as one of the 5.
Arrival times will be assigned prior to the event.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after designated arrival time. You will be asked to leave and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early tear down will not be permitted. Must stay until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided.
$200 Fee
Must have appropriate Fire inspections and Food permits
FOOD VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$200
Food vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
Arrival times will be assigned prior to the event.
Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after designated arrival time. You will be asked to leave and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early tear down will not be permitted. Must stay until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided.
Must have appropriate Fire inspections and Food permits
$200 Fee
Food vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
Arrival times will be assigned prior to the event.
Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after designated arrival time. You will be asked to leave and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early tear down will not be permitted. Must stay until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided.
Must have appropriate Fire inspections and Food permits
$200 Fee
BREW VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$200
SPACES ARE LIMITED!! Registration and Payments are due by June 15th or until spaces are filled. Only 2 Brew Vendors Allowed. Payments must be made to secure your spot as one of the 2.
Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
No refunds
Brew Vendors will be placed with Craft Vendors
Must provide your own 10x10 tent, table, chairs
Must have appropriate TABC licensing, Food Permits, and Sales IDs
SPACES ARE LIMITED!! Registration and Payments are due by June 15th or until spaces are filled. Only 2 Brew Vendors Allowed. Payments must be made to secure your spot as one of the 2.
Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
No refunds
Brew Vendors will be placed with Craft Vendors
Must provide your own 10x10 tent, table, chairs
Must have appropriate TABC licensing, Food Permits, and Sales IDs
10x10 Space CRAFT VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$75
Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!
Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided
You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.
STAKES ARE NOT ALLOWED on City property.
Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!
Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided
You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.
STAKES ARE NOT ALLOWED on City property.
10x20 Space CRAFT VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$120
Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!
Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided
You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.
STAKES ARE NOT ALLOWED on City property.
Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!
Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.
Electricity & Water not provided
You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.
STAKES ARE NOT ALLOWED on City property.
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