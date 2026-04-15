Downtown San Angelo Inc

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Downtown San Angelo Inc

Vendor Payments Star-Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks

330 S Irving St

San Angelo, TX 76903, USA

FOOD VENDORS @ Farmers Market Pavilion
$200
  • SPACES ARE LIMITED!!   Registration and Payments are due by June 15th or until spaces are filled. Only 5 trucks allowed at Farmers Market Pavilion. Payments must be made to secure your spot as one of the 5.
  • Arrival times will be assigned prior to the event.
  • Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after designated arrival time. You will be asked to leave and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
  • Early tear down will not be permitted. Must stay until 9:30 pm.
  • Electricity & Water not provided.
  • $200 Fee
  • Must have appropriate Fire inspections and Food permits
FOOD VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$200
  • Food vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
  • Arrival times will be assigned prior to the event.
  • Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
  • Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after designated arrival time. You will be asked to leave and you WILL NOT receive a refund.
  • Early tear down will not be permitted. Must stay until 9:30 pm.
  • Electricity & Water not provided.
  • Must have appropriate Fire inspections and Food permits
  • $200 Fee
BREW VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$200
  • SPACES ARE LIMITED!!   Registration and Payments are due by June 15th or until spaces are filled. Only 2 Brew Vendors Allowed. Payments must be made to secure your spot as one of the 2.
  • Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
  • No refunds
  • Brew Vendors will be placed with Craft Vendors
  • Must provide your own 10x10 tent, table, chairs
  • Must have appropriate TABC licensing, Food Permits, and Sales IDs
10x10 Space CRAFT VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$75
  • Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
  • Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!
  • Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
  • Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
  • Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund. 
  • Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.
  • Electricity & Water not provided
  • You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.
  • STAKES ARE NOT ALLOWED on City property.
10x20 Space CRAFT VENDORS @ Bart DeWitt Park
$120
  • Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.
  • Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!
  • Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.
  • Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.
  • Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund. 
  • Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.
  • Electricity & Water not provided
  • You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.
  • STAKES ARE NOT ALLOWED on City property.

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