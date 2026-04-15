Vendor Payments Star-Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks

Craft vendor payments are due along with registration form to reserve a space.

Placements will be assigned in order of payments received!

Vendor Memo & Map will be emailed 1 week prior to the event.

Set up time 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, upon arrival please unload your vehicles and park your cars in vendor parking area. (townhouse parking lot and parking lot behind Eggemeyer's) Parking availability will be on a first come first served basis. NO Parking allowed in the Freedom Fellowship blacktop area.

Set up WILL NOT BE ALLOWED after 3:30 pm. You will be asked to leave, and you WILL NOT receive a refund.

Early take down is not permitted. Must hold until 9:30 pm.

Electricity & Water not provided

You are only reserving a space. Please bring your own table, tent, chairs, and weights.