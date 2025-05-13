Star Theatre Sponsorships 2025-26 Season

*Full page ad in all programs *Business name & logo on all advertisement posters *Business name, logo & link to company website on Star Theatre site (startheatre.org) *Business name & logo on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance *Two (2) complimentary tickets to opening night of each production
*Half (1/2) page ad in all programs *Business name on all advertisement posters *Business name on the Star Theatre site (startheatre.org) *Business name on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance
*Quarter (1/4) page ad in all programs *Business name on the Star Theatre site (Startheatre.org) *Business name on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance
*Quarter (1/4) page ad in all programs *Business name on the Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)
