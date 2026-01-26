Star Players Inc

Hosted by

Star Players Inc

About this event

Star Theatre Sponsorships 2026-27 Season

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

*Full page ad in all programs
*Business name & logo on all advertisement posters
*Business name, logo & link to company website on Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)
*Business name & logo on banner hung on outside near Star Theatre entrance
*Two (2) complimentary tickets to opening night of each production

Gold Sponsorship
$750

*Half (1/2) page ad in all programs
*Business name on all advertisement posters
*Business name on the Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)
*Business name on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance

Silver Sponsorship
$500

*Quarter (1/4) page ad in all programs
*Business name on the Star Theatre site (Startheatre.org)
*Business name on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

*Quarter (1/4) page ad in all programs
*Business name on the Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)

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