Star Theatre Sponsorships 2026-27 Season

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About this event
*Full page ad in all programs
*Business name & logo on all advertisement posters
*Business name, logo & link to company website on Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)
*Business name & logo on banner hung on outside near Star Theatre entrance
*Two (2) complimentary tickets to opening night of each production
*Half (1/2) page ad in all programs
*Business name on all advertisement posters
*Business name on the Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)
*Business name on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance
*Quarter (1/4) page ad in all programs
*Business name on the Star Theatre site (Startheatre.org)
*Business name on outside wall of Star Theatre entrance
*Quarter (1/4) page ad in all programs
*Business name on the Star Theatre site (startheatre.org)
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