The Episcopal Academy Parents' Association

Hosted by

The Episcopal Academy Parents' Association

About this event

Starfest Golf Putt Raffle, Wine Wall & Casino

Golf Putt Raffle
$100

Take Your Shot and purchase a $100 golf ball for a chance to putt and win an extraordinary experience at the PGA tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in May. This package includes the Saturday night Luke Bryan concert, access to the Member Viewing Suite on the 18th Tee, and all-day dining.

Wine Wall Pull
$50

Select a mystery bottle from our Wine Wall. Every bottle is guaranteed to be valued at at least $50 with some fabulous finds worth much more. Don't wait! Limited quantity available.

Casino Play Donation - (Adjust Qty To Enter Total)
$1

Support Casino Play with an optional donation. Adjust the quantity to choose your donation amount and let the games begin!

Add a donation for The Episcopal Academy Parents' Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!