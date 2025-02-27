StarFire Robotics- First Lego League Team #64975's shop
ONE-Multi-Color-Changing Bunny Suprise Egg
$10
These special Easter eggs, in gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, are sure to delight! They are available in several finishes based on availability. Note: ONE egg is shown at different angles to highlight the color change effect. It is approximately 5 inches tall and opens to be stuffed with a surprise. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Red-Yellow-Blue)
These special Easter eggs, in gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, are sure to delight! They are available in several finishes based on availability. Note: ONE egg is shown at different angles to highlight the color change effect. It is approximately 5 inches tall and opens to be stuffed with a surprise. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Red-Yellow-Blue)
ONE-Shiny-1Color-Bunny Suprise Egg
$10
This is a special Easter egg, made of gorgeous fire silk; sure to delight! It opens to stuff a surprise inside. Note: ONE egg is shown. It is approximately 5 inches tall. Note color preference in order notes. (shown in Orange)
This is a special Easter egg, made of gorgeous fire silk; sure to delight! It opens to stuff a surprise inside. Note: ONE egg is shown. It is approximately 5 inches tall. Note color preference in order notes. (shown in Orange)
Matte White-Paint Your Own Easter Egg Display Kit
$20
Display as modern white or paint-your-own display with functional eggs! (candy not included.) Includes stand and 3 eggs (stand- 12icnes, eggs approximately 3.5 inches each)
Display as modern white or paint-your-own display with functional eggs! (candy not included.) Includes stand and 3 eggs (stand- 12icnes, eggs approximately 3.5 inches each)
Articulated Easter Dragon
$20
In beautiful silk finishes, this articulated dragon celebrates Easter with bunnies, ducks, chickens, and eggs riding alongside. Approximately 12 inches long.
In beautiful silk finishes, this articulated dragon celebrates Easter with bunnies, ducks, chickens, and eggs riding alongside. Approximately 12 inches long.
1 Multi-Color Infinity Cube (Easter Edition)
$8
1 cube fidget in an amazing color-changing finish with fun Easter elements! One item is shown from multiple angles in red-yellow-blue. Available in other colors (see the bunny color changing egg and note color preference in order notes) Aproximately 2x2x2
1 cube fidget in an amazing color-changing finish with fun Easter elements! One item is shown from multiple angles in red-yellow-blue. Available in other colors (see the bunny color changing egg and note color preference in order notes) Aproximately 2x2x2
Hexagon Color-Changing Fidget Toy
$10
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
Scuba Diver Flipper Earrings
$10
Remember your Submerged FLL Season. Handmade by one of our team members. Includes shipping for THIS ITEM ONLY via first-class mail.
Remember your Submerged FLL Season. Handmade by one of our team members. Includes shipping for THIS ITEM ONLY via first-class mail.
Shipping
$10
All items are for local pick up in Keller, TX. If we see you regularly we can hand off in person, otherwise, if you need your item shipped, please add this Shipping.
All items are for local pick up in Keller, TX. If we see you regularly we can hand off in person, otherwise, if you need your item shipped, please add this Shipping.
Finger Duel-Black Base with White arrows and holds
$30
Want strong hands? play this fun tug-of-war game with friends and family. Pull to your side and win!
Want strong hands? play this fun tug-of-war game with friends and family. Pull to your side and win!
Add a donation for StarFire Robotics- First Lego League Team #64975
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!