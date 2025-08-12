Poinsettia Fundraiser for StarFire Robotics

1 Poinsettia 6” pot item
$15

1 plant

Buy 2 Get One 1/2 off item
$37.50

3 plants-you're getting half off the third to gift!

8 Plants-20% off item
$96

Buy in Bulk to save! Buy an entire rack of 8 and you save 20%! Regular price would be $120!

32 Plants-30% off item
$336

Corporate giving or large scale decorating? Buy in bulk 32 plants (4 racks) and save 30% on the already low pricing while still partnering with a community non-profit. $480 of florist quality plants for $336

Shipping*ONLY AVAILABE for BULK* item
$25

Not in DFW? No problem-if you are buying 8 plants or more we can ship. Please purchase shipping for each pack of 8 you purchase. Pick up in DFW is FREE (see locations)

