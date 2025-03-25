StarFire Robotics-Spring Sale (in-Person)

Sport your letter on your bag or keys. In a variety of colors.
Sport your letter on your bag or keys. In a variety of colors.
Color-Your-Own Suprise Egg (single egg)
$5
A variety of fun patterns in Matte White that you can color with markers or paint and use again and again year after year! Great alternative to dying eggs.
A variety of fun patterns in Matte White that you can color with markers or paint and use again and again year after year! Great alternative to dying eggs.
Easter Themed Earrings-per pair
$6
ONE-Multi-Color-Changing Bunny Surprise Egg
$10
These special Easter eggs, in gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, are sure to delight! They are available in several finishes based on availability. Note: ONE egg is shown at different angles to highlight the color change effect. It is approximately 5 inches tall and opens to be stuffed with a surprise. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Red-Yellow-Blue)
These special Easter eggs, in gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, are sure to delight! They are available in several finishes based on availability. Note: ONE egg is shown at different angles to highlight the color change effect. It is approximately 5 inches tall and opens to be stuffed with a surprise. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Red-Yellow-Blue)
Mechanical Iris Easter Egg
$10
mechanical iris allows the egg to be twisted open in fun color changing and rainbow colors.
mechanical iris allows the egg to be twisted open in fun color changing and rainbow colors.
Hexagon Color-Changing Fidget Toy
$7
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
Matte White-Paint Your Own Easter Egg Display Kit
$20
Display as modern white or paint-your-own display with functional eggs! (candy not included.) Includes stand and 3 eggs (stand- 12icnes, eggs approximately 3.5 inches each)
Display as modern white or paint-your-own display with functional eggs! (candy not included.) Includes stand and 3 eggs (stand- 12icnes, eggs approximately 3.5 inches each)
Articulated Easter Dragon
$20
In beautiful silk finishes, this articulated dragon celebrates Easter with bunnies, ducks, chickens, and eggs riding alongside. Approximately 12 inches long.
In beautiful silk finishes, this articulated dragon celebrates Easter with bunnies, ducks, chickens, and eggs riding alongside. Approximately 12 inches long.
1 Multi-Color Infinity Cube (Easter Edition)
$8
1 cube fidget in an amazing color-changing finish with fun Easter elements! One item is shown from multiple angles in red-yellow-blue. Available in other colors (see the bunny color changing egg and note color preference in order notes) Aproximately 2x2x2
1 cube fidget in an amazing color-changing finish with fun Easter elements! One item is shown from multiple angles in red-yellow-blue. Available in other colors (see the bunny color changing egg and note color preference in order notes) Aproximately 2x2x2
Random Fidgets based on availability
$2
Shipping
$7
All items are for local pick up but if we sell out, you can otherwise purchase an item, and we will happily ship it you.
All items are for local pick up but if we sell out, you can otherwise purchase an item, and we will happily ship it you.
Add a donation for StarFire Robotics- First Lego League Team #64975
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!