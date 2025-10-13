Starke County Chamber 38th Annual Henry F. Schricker Awards Dinner

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Knox, IN 46534, USA
Henry F. Schricker Award Dinner
Join us for an evening of community celebration as we honor this year’s recipients of the Henry F. Schricker “Service Before Self” Award, the Business of the Year Award, and the Above and Beyond Award.
Hosted by the Starke County Chamber.
📅 Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
📍 Location: Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center, Knox, IN
🕠 Cocktails & Appetizers: 5:30–6:30 PM
🍽 Dinner: 6:30PM
Absolutely — here’s the updated version including the Above and Beyond Award:
Henry F. Schricker Award Dinner
Join us for an evening of community celebration as we honor this year’s recipients of the Henry F. Schricker “Service Before Self” Award, the Business of the Year Award, and the Above and Beyond Award.
Hosted by the Starke County Chamber of Commerce.
📅 Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
📍 Location: Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center, Knox, IN
🕠 Cocktails & Appetizers: 5:30–6:30 PM
🍽 Dinner: 6:30 PM
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