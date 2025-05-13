2025 Starkey Cares Pickleball Tournament Raffle

Best value -- maximize your chances to win! Includes 15 virtual raffle tickets to win one of our four baskets featuring a premium pickleball paddle and other pickleball accessories. Winners will be digitally drawn and announced immediately following the Starkey Cares Charity Pickleball Tournament. You do not need to be present to win.

Best value -- maximize your chances to win! Includes 15 virtual raffle tickets to win one of our four baskets featuring a premium pickleball paddle and other pickleball accessories. Winners will be digitally drawn and announced immediately following the Starkey Cares Charity Pickleball Tournament. You do not need to be present to win.

seeMoreDetailsMobile