Starlight Reunion's Memberships

Community Artist
Free

No expiration

Perfect for people who want to stay connected to the Starlight community without organizational involvement.


You Get:

  • Starlight newsletter and event announcements
  • Invitation to all open events
  • Eligibility to submit for performance opportunities
  • Connection to Montana's electronic music and visual arts community

We Ask:

  • Follow our code of conduct at events
  • That's it!
Contributing Artist
$50

Valid for one year

For artists who want stronger connection and support with minimal time commitment.


You Get:

  • Everything above, plus:
  • Priority consideration for performance slots
  • Access to member-only workshops and events
  • 1 hour per month at the recording studio
  • Listed as "Starlight Artist" on our website
  • Access to member communication channels

We Ask:

  • Help promote events you're involved in
  • Support 1-2 events per year (setup, door, or donate extra $50)
  • Attend at least 1 community meeting per year
  • Follow our code of conduct
Active Member
$150

Valid for one year

For dedicated artists who want to be organizationally involved as event producers, team leads, and core contributors.


You Get:

  • Everything above, PLUS:
  • 4 studio hours per month
  • CDJ 2000 Equipment rental at cost
  • Void Sound System rental at cost
  • Senvion event space rental at cost
  • Other shared tools and resources (everything from audio cables to craft supplies)
  • Priority booking for performances
  • Promotional support (Starlight Thursdays features, social media)
  • Ability to host events under the Starlight banner
  • Access to all our organizational tools (Canva, social accounts, etc.)
  • Voting rights on organizational decisions
  • Artist Exchange Program eligibility
  • Access to our member emergency mutual aid fund
  • AND - You're part of the core crew building this thing with us!

We Ask:

  • Serve on at least one working team (Events, Communications, or Artist Relations)
  • 8-12 hours per month contribution (meetings, event work, team responsibilities)
  • Support 4-6 events per year in some capacity
  • Attend quarterly planning meetings (4 per year)
  • One annual check-in meeting with a board member
  • Active participation in member channels

This tier is the heart of Starlight - you're apart of the journey we get to create together.


Sustaining Member
$500

Valid for one year

For established artists, community supporters, or local businesses who want to invest in Starlight's mission without hands-on involvement.


You Get:

  • Everything in Active Member tier, plus:
  • 10 studio hours per month at The Senvion
  • Special recognition on website and at events
  • VIP festival experiences (preferred camping, lounge access)
  • Direct connection to artistic directors for collaborations
  • Ability to sponsor specific artists or projects
  • Deep satisfaction knowing you're sustaining Montana's underground arts scene

We Ask:

  • Show up when you can and be supportive
  • Everything else is optional

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!