Starlight Reunion's Memberships

For dedicated artists who want to be organizationally involved as event producers, team leads, and core contributors.





You Get:

Everything above, PLUS:

4 studio hours per month

CDJ 2000 Equipment rental at cost

Void Sound System rental at cost

Senvion event space rental at cost

Other shared tools and resources (everything from audio cables to craft supplies)

Priority booking for performances

Promotional support (Starlight Thursdays features, social media)

Ability to host events under the Starlight banner

Access to all our organizational tools (Canva, social accounts, etc.)

Voting rights on organizational decisions

Artist Exchange Program eligibility

Access to our member emergency mutual aid fund

AND - You're part of the core crew building this thing with us!

We Ask:

Serve on at least one working team (Events, Communications, or Artist Relations)

8-12 hours per month contribution (meetings, event work, team responsibilities)

Support 4-6 events per year in some capacity

Attend quarterly planning meetings (4 per year)

One annual check-in meeting with a board member

Active participation in member channels

This tier is the heart of Starlight - you're apart of the journey we get to create together.



