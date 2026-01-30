starlight Reunion

starlight Reunion

About the memberships

Starlight Reunion's Memberships (alternate)

Community Artist
Free

No expiration

Perfect for people who want to stay connected to the Starlight community without organizational responsibilities.


You Get:

  • Early event announcements and community updates
  • Invitations to all open Starlight events
  • Connection to Montana's thriving arts community through announcements, events calendar, and social discussion via Discord

We Ask:

  • Sign and uphold our Community Code of Conduct
  • Participate respectfully in community spaces
  • That's it!
Active Member
$7

Renews monthly

Help us keep the blinky lights stay on! A little support each month makes a big difference in our ability to create the experiences and opportunities that define Montana's underground arts scene.


This helps us pay

  • Storage Fees $250 / month
  • Admin costs $100 / month
  • Gasoline $80 / month
  • Website $25 /month
  • Soundcloud $8 / month


Sustaining Member
$500

Valid until February 25, 2027

For established artists, community supporters, or local businesses who want to invest in Starlight's mission without hands-on involvement.


You Get

  • Access to Active Member information channels

We Ask

  • Show up when you want and be supportive
  • Everything else is optional
