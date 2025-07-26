Starlight Soiree

SOLD!!!

Become our Supernova Presenting Sponsor and receive:



- VIP Table (10 Seats)

- Logo on REEF Website (w/embedded link)

- Logo in Visual Presentation

- Presenting Sponsor on all Marketing Materials

- Weekly Social Media Promotion (w/embedded link)

- Your Company's Video Ad on REEF's Weekly Social Media & at the Event

- Your Logo on a Branded Photo Booth Photo Frame

- Join Us on an Event Promotion TV Spot

- Recognition on Two District Eblasts (to 12,000 students' families & 1,300 staff)