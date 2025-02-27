Starr Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Treat yourself to a month of wellness! This package includes one month of unlimited membership to Blue Moon Yoga (learn more at bluemoonyogastudios.com) and one month of unlimited membership to True Rest Float Spa (visit truerest.com for details).
They are RIGHT Next door to each other at 1144 E. Champlain Avenue.
Throw Out The First Pitch @ Grizzlies Game - $400 Value
$100
Starting bid
Throw out the First Pitch at the Grizzlies Game!
Valid for any Sunday thru Thursday home game (excluding Opening Day, Playoffs, 7/4 and Savannah Banana Games)
This prize includes:
2 Parking Passes.
2 Field Box tickets for the game chosen.
1 Adult XL Fresno Tigers Jersey.
1 Fresno Tigers Pennant.
1 Fresno Grizzlies team photo,
1 Zac Veen Bobblehead.
Pizza for a YEAR from Pizza Factory - $500 Value
$50
Starting bid
This fantastic offering includes a Certificate for a Large One-Topping Pizza EACH MONTH for a WHOLE YEAR! This generous treat has been donated by Pizza Factory Express, conveniently located at 7081 N. Marks Ave. Suite 101, Fresno CA 93711.
Please note this certificate is valid only at the Marks Avenue location.
But that's not all! This package also includes:
A stylish Starbucks cup.
A beautiful painting.
A lovely piece of jewelry.
And a $25 gift certificate to gourmetgiftbaskets.com for even more delightful treats!
Syctron Birthday Party - $290 Value
$50
Starting bid
Silver Birthday Party package for up to 10 guests.
Includes: 1 hour of playtime, 1 hour in the party room, a party host, set up and clean up, grip socks, invitations. Bring your own food.
check out Syctron.com for more information
$250 Eye Q Glasses Voucher - $250 Value
$75
Starting bid
This certificate must be redeemed by the end of August
Racing Basket (Room A2 - S. Rodriguez) - Value $350
$50
Starting bid
Family 4-pack for K1 Speed indoor kart racing for two adult and two minor admission passes to any 2025 Central California Kart Racing Association (CCKRA) event.
a $25 Red Robin gift card.
McLaren Formula 1 Lego set.
Checkered flags to wave with excitement.
The Go 500 racing dice game.
K1 Speed drawstring backpack.
Adult Small K1 grey t-shirt. Adult Small K1 white t-shirt.
Lanyard.
Decals.
Arts & Crafts Basket (K1 - Baucher) - Value: $175
$50
Starting bid
Cardstock.
Sketch pad.
Relaxing coloring books.
Crayons.
Prismacolor pencils,
Activity books.
Create-your-own windchime kit.
Assortment of Beads.
Stickers.
Gem art.
Thread bowl kit.
Colored pencil.
Markers, and so much more.
Baking Basket (Room K2 - Stiffler) - $150 Value
$50
Starting bid
Silicone hot pads, oven mitts & utensils.
Cake and cookie mixes.
Frosting.
Measuring cups and spoons.
Muffin tins & a cake tin.
Melissa & Doug birthday cake set.
Two cookbooks.
Handmade apron lovingly donated by Candi Girls Creations.
Ice Cream Basket (Room 1 - Fowler) - $150 Value
$50
Starting bid
$30 Ampersand gift card.
$30 Handel's gift card.
$20 Baskin Robbins gift card.
Two ice cream scoops.
Sprinkles.
Ghirardelli chocolate & caramel sauce.
Maraschino cherries.
Plastic ice cream bowls and spoons.
A set of classic wooden spoons.
Knight at the Movies (Room 2 - Catron) - $100 Value
$25
Starting bid
$50 Regal gift card.
A variety of candy.
satisfying popcorn.
Crunchy pretzels.
A handy popcorn bowl.
Ollipop.
Cups for your drinks.
A snuggly blanket.
Fresno State Basket (Room 3 - Thomason) - $300 Value
$75
Starting bid
TWO tickets to any 2025 Fresno State Football game.
Mini football helmet.
Adult Large red t-shirt.
Small grey youth t-shirt.
Navy trucker hat.
Navy baseball hat.
Decals to deck out your gear.
Lululemon & Bar Method (Room 4 - Garver) - $700 Value
$200
Starting bid
A free month of classes and a pair of socks from The Bar Method.
Two water bottles.
Lululemon Gift Card.
Yoga mat for mindful movement.
Jump rope.
Lululemon black fanny pack.
Lululemon white hat.
Lululemon Align black crop leggings in size 6.
Small Lululemon Fast and Free high-rise split shorts.
Fitness bands.
Two pairs of weights.
Summer Fun Basket (Room 5 - Ms. Mollie) - $150 Value
$25
Starting bid
$30 Cold Stone Creamery gift card.
$25 Metal Mark gift card indoor climbing.
$25 Kuppa Joe gift card.
Tropical sunglass photo props.
2 kites.
2 sets of chalk.
Beach ball stress ballsThree beach balls.
Sand toys.
Water balloons.
Play-Doh.
2 squirt guns.
Bubble machine.
Beach & Island Park Passes (Room 6 - Mrs. Clark) $250 Value
$50
Starting bid
4 Passes to the Island Water Park!
Sand toys.
Cozy beach towels.
Handy towel clips.
A variety of fun water toys.
Two cans of Sun Bum sunscreen.
Sunglasses.
Cooler.
Columbia outdoor blanket for lounging.
Snacks.
A Magical Date Knight (Room 8/10 - Rodriguez & Reyna) - $400
$75
Starting bid
💘Rooms 8 & 10 want you to sweep your special someone off their feet with "A Magical Date Knight" basket! Inside this enchanting collection, you'll discover the key ingredients for an unforgettable evening:
🏰 A Culinary Castle Awaits: Unlock a $100 treasure to indulge in a delectable feast at the esteemed Manhattan Steakhouse & Bar. Savor exquisite flavors and create lasting memories in their sophisticated ambiance.
⛳ Tee Up Some Fun: Enjoy an hour of playful competition and laughter with a gift certificate for a bay at The Fairway Lounge. Perfect your swing or simply enjoy some relaxed fun together.
⭐ A Touch of Royal Relaxation: Unwind and reconnect with a luxurious couples massage ($220 value) generously gifted by the skilled therapists at Hand and Stone. Melt away stress and embrace tranquility side-by-side.
🥂 Cheers to Chivalry: Raise a toast to your romance with two charming beverage cups, ready to be filled with the included romantic beverage, setting the mood for a magical night.
Starbucks at Home (Room 9 - Mr. Lopez) - $200 Value
$40
Starting bid
$25 Starbucks Gift Card.
Three delicious Flavored Coffee Syrups.
Three Starbucks tumblers.
Four special Fresno State/Starbucks Cold Cups.
Five Reusable Starbucks Dome lid Cold Cups.
Starbucks Keurig Pods.
An Electric Milk Frother.
Caramel Cookies.
A Candle.
Summer Fun (Room 11- Mrs. Fuller) - $150 Value
$45
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Wild Water.
2 Foam Squirt Guns.
2 Plastic Squirt Guns.
A bunch of Water Balloons.
Water Twister Game.
Water Operation Game.
Game Knight (Room 11 - Mrs. Fuller) - $75 Value
$25
Starting bid
Family Bingo.
Upwords.
Monkey Flip.
Simon Says.
Left Right Center.
Uno Teams.
Yahtzee to Go.
Apples to Apples Junior.
Sports Basket (Room 12 - Mr. Duyst) - $300 Value
$50
Starting bid
4 Grizzlies Field Box Tickets to a game of your choice (excluding 7/4, Playoff games & Savannah Bananas) for an up-close and personal view of the action!
Grizzlies Adult XL Jersey.
Fresno Tigers Adult XL Jersey.
3 Grizzlies Hats.
Baseball glove.
Bullard Baseballs.
2 Gatorade Bottles.
Beef jerky, snacks & Candy.
Jose Ramirez Bobblehead.
Fresno Grizzlies Ninja Turtle lunch box.
A Basketball.
Paddle ball game.
World Series ring replicas.
It's a Dog's Life (Room 13 - Mrs. Kinnier) - $180 Value
$25
Starting bid
Dog Or Cat Licking Mat.
Plush dog toys.
Burt’s Bees deodorizing shampoo for dogs.
Pet brush and nail clipper set.
Large Dog collar.
Hartz Dura play toy.
Dog bed.
Dog bowl set.
Dog treats.
Dog leash.
Lego Botanical Collection Wildflower Bouquet.
Lego Christmas Picture Frame.
Lego Brick cube (Build your own "Rubik's" cube).
Lego Salt & Pepper Shaker .
Candy Brix.
Lego Head Basket (Room 14 - Mrs. Markarian) - $100 Value
$20
Starting bid
Lego Minecraft set.
Lego head bucket.
Lego race car set.
Lego Gravity Drop activity book.
Lego snacks.
Classic Lego Basket (Room 14 - Markarian) - $125 Value
$40
Starting bid
Classic Lego Bricks Bucket.
Mini figures.
Lego Gel pens.
Green Base plate.
Lego snacks.
5-Minute Builds Lego Activity Book.
Rebuild Activity Cards.
Arts & Crafts (Room 15 - Mrs. Light) - $200 Value
$25
Starting bid
$25 Starbucks Gift Card.
5 Reusable Starbucks Dome Lid Cold Cups.
Crayons.
Markers.
Scissors.
Paint Paper.
Pens.
Paint.
Poster Paint.
Paint Brush sets.
Spa Knight (Room 16 - Mrs. Christensen) - $300 Value
$50
Starting bid
Vivo Per Lei Red Blend Overnight Facial Mask.
The Body Shop Moringa Soap.
O.P.I. nail lacquer.
GIORGIO ARMANI Acqua Di Gioia EDP INTENSE.
Bath & Body Works Garden Tea Cookie foaming hand soap.
Beloved lavender and Chamomile bath bomb.
A Bliss stainless steel ice roller.
Moringa body yogurt.
SOULSPA Pure Brown Sugar and Coffee Body and Foot Scrub.
Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream for soft and supple hands.
Eos lip balm 4 pack.
Reading is Fun (Library - Mrs. Kossian) - $200 Value
$25
Starting bid
2 Passes to Syctron.
1 Jamba Juice card good for 6 BOGO smoothies.
Bright pens, pencils & fun erasers!
Books Are My Happy Place Tote Bag!
🐾 Giraffes Can’t Dance.
💧 We Are Water Protectors.
🎨 Drawn Together.
🌱 Just Ask.
😄 Squished.
🐕 Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas.
🛎️ Front Desk.
👻 How I Became a Ghost.
🚲 Changing Gears.
Dutch Hat & $50 Gift Card - $65 Value
$20
Starting bid
Check it out – this awesome Dutch Bros package includes a $50 gift card AND their super cool "Drink More Coffee" hat!
4 Kodiak Club Grizzlies Tickets basket - $480 Value
$100
Starting bid
4 Kodiak Club tickets to a game of your choosing
(excluding 7/4, Playoff games & Savannah Bananas)
4 Grizzlies Hats
3 Signed Baseball Cards
Buster Posey Bobblehead
Kodiak Club includes:
Large flat-screen televisions featuring all the big games.
Waiter/waitress service at your seats or table.
Excellent food and beverage selection from Pro Sports Catering.
Saturday night promotional giveaway items guaranteed!
Exclusive upscale dining and bar experience, fully air-conditioned.
Premium food selection including all-you-can-eat buffet, dessert station, and kid-friendly food options.
6 Grizzlies Tix + Poster - $150 Value
$25
Starting bid
6 Reserved Tickets to a game of your choosing.
(Not Valid for July 4 or Savannah Bananas)
1 Grizzlies Hero Posters.
Grizzlies Knight - $225 Value
$50
Starting bid
Grizzlies Hat, Adult XL Jersey, Clear bag to be used at the game, 4 Kodiak Club tickets which include unlimited food & nonalcoholic drinks. Tickets are for Saturday, July 11, but may be exchanged at the box office,
John's Incredible Pizza Passes for 4 - $75 Value
$25
Starting bid
(4) Free Buffet & Beverage Admission Passes.
Capriotti's & Rally's basket - $150 Value
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to treat yourself with this fabulous mix of goodies! Whether you're craving tasty eats, cozy vibes, or a little pampering, this basket has it ALL:
🍔 $20 in Rally’s gift certificates – because fries are life!
🥪 Capriotti’s gift card & travel tumbler – keep your drinks cool and your cravings satisfied.
🌞 Sunshine straw cup – sip in style all summer long.
🐸 Adorable frog stuffed animal – your new cuddly friend!
😷 Rally’s face mask – stay safe, stay stylish.
🍬 Sweet candy treats – because you deserve it.
🧴 Bath & Body Works favorites:
Vanilla Romance hand sanitizer
Japanese Cherry Blossom body cream
🌸 Rose Garden scented candle – bring fresh, floral vibes to any room.
🎡 Fun pinwheel – perfect for brightening your day.
🖋️ Sleek leather portfolio – for when you mean business.
Sanrio Strawberry Dream Basket from Jelly Falls - $40 Value
$20
Starting bid
Hello Kitty Strawberry Plush.
Hello Kitty Water Bottle.
Hello Kitty & Friends Tsunameez Keychain Blind Bag.
Hello Kitty Sonny Angel Hipper.
My Melody Bottle Cap with Straw.
Cigars, Snacks & Adult Emotional Support Drink - $400 Value
$50
Starting bid
For the smoke and drink connoisseur, we have a lovely package from Cigars mas Fino. This package includes: a variety of cigars, cutter & lighter, and a bottle of Heaven Hill Grain to Grass Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey. We've also included an assortment of delicious snacks including: jerky, a wide variety of nuts, parmesan crisps and kettle corn.
Ice Cream Sundaes with Mrs. Gorman - PRICELESS
$20
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to make lunchtime extra sweet! The winning student and three friends will join Mrs. Gorman for a special treat during lunch time. Enjoy fun conversation, lots of laughs, and build a sundae with all your favorite toppings. A memorable treat you won’t want to miss!
Blackstone Basket - $225 Value
$100
Starting bid
BLACKSTONE Basket donated by Joseph and Cindy Yraceburu
Original 17" Tabletop Griddle with Stainless Steel Front Plate, Powder Coated Steel, Black.
4-Piece Griddle Breakfast Kit with Batter Dispenser, Bacon Press, and Two Egg Rings.
5-Piece Professional.
Griddle Accessory Toolkit.
Blackstone 17" Griddle Cover and Carry Bag.
Huckleberry's Basket - $XX Value
$50
Starting bid
Habit Burger Meal Pack - $40 Value
$15
Starting bid
🍔 Habit Burger Meal Pack – 4 Delicious Meals! 🍔
Satisfy your cravings with this tasty package from Habit Burger, including:
🍔 Voucher for a FREE Charburger
🥤 A soft drink to wash it down
🍬 A fun gummy hamburger treat
Enjoy 4 full meals of burger bliss—perfect for a family night out or sharing with friends!
Bullard Swag Basket + Colorado Grill - $125 Value
$25
Starting bid
We're so grateful for the generous donation from Creations by Bianca, which includes a custom Bullard High School backpack, a blue binder, water bottle, Size Large T-shirt, and baseball hat! We also extend a big thank you to Colorado Grill for their thoughtful contribution of a $25 gift card.
Red Ribbon Customs Fun Basket - $130 Value
$25
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Kikku kitchen, XL Pepsi Sweater shirt, Custom Mug, Teacher Tumbler,
Custom Mouse pad, mug, $30 vouchers for custom t-shirts.
Dinner, Drinks & Shopping in Fig Garden Village - $180 Value
$40
Starting bid
$20 Out of the Barrel gift card, $50 gift card to Orloff Jewelers, 2 Out of The Barrel glasses,
2 Meal vouchers for Jack's urban Eats for up to $25 each
Pokemon Basket (Green Mat) - $90 Value
$25
Starting bid
Ready to dominate the Pokémon TCG? Bird Dog Cards and Comix has generously provided this incredible basket to help you do just that! It's packed with a $25 gift card to their store, a strategic Victini Ex Battle Deck, a formidable Palkia V-Star League Battle Deck, and a cool green playing mat adorned with Pokémon.
Pokemon Basket (Orange Mat) - $90 Value
$25
Starting bid
Ready to dominate the Pokémon TCG? Bird Dog Cards and Comix has generously provided this incredible basket to help you do just that! It's packed with a $25 gift card to their store, a strategic Victini Ex Battle Deck, a formidable Palkia V-Star League Battle Deck, and a kawaii Pikachu playing mat.
Pokemon Academy Basket - $120 Value
$25
Starting bid
Ready to master the Pokémon Trading Card Game? This Pokémon Academy basket is your perfect starting point! It features Pokémon Academy (generously donated by the Trafican family), a cool Pikachu-themed playmat (from Bird Dog Cards & Comix), plus two passes to Syctron, and a $25 gift card to Kikku for even more fun!
Hello Kitty Plush Bag - $25 Value
$10
Starting bid
Hello Kitty Plush + Hippers Toy, donated by one of our vendors, Random Happy Panda.
Thrive Market 1 Year Membership - $60 Value
$10
Starting bid
1 Year membership to Thrive Market.
Become a member and get access to organic and non-GMO groceries, personal care, household essentials, and more
Girls Knight - $100 Value
$10
Starting bid
Beachy Jewelry donated by Shnookerdoodles, Color Street Nails, $50 worth of gift cards to Michaelangelo's.
Knight Out at Mad Duck & Good Dirt - $300 Value
$75
Starting bid
$75 Mad Duck Gift card, 2 Try Free passes to Good Dirt Pottery, necklace, tiny jelly belly machine
An introduction to clay for anyone that wants to give pottery a spin. From prepping the clay to building a cylinder, this is your chance to explore the process of wheel-thrown pottery. A skilled instructor will help you explore the world of clay during this two-hour session.
Sugar Pine Railroad for 2 Adults & 2 children - $104 Value
$25
Starting bid
Ride Along the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad on a Logger Steam Train!
Come enjoy one of our daily narrated one-hour scenic logger steam train rides! We take you along the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad and show you where lumberjacks once felled mighty trees for the nearby town of Madera. We even offer lunch options for you to enjoy a delicious meal while you take in the railroad’s stunning landscape.
Boxed Lunch Menu
Enjoy a hand-crafted boxed lunch that you can take with you! Boxed lunch prices range between $10.00 and $16.00.
Turkey Sandwich – French roll with turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Bag of Lays potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of water.
Salami & Cheese Sandwich – French roll with Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Bag of Lays potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of water.
Veggie Sandwich – French roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and a side of hummus. Bag of Lays potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of water.
Little Logger Snack Pack – String cheese, pretzels, carrots and ranch dressing, fresh fruit, cookie and an apple juice.
Teacher Appreciation Basket - $100 Value
$25
Starting bid
2 Beautiful tumblers, car coasters and teacher pens donated by Designs by Mari, Plunder Jewelry
Mario Kart Pizza Party with Mr. Thomason - PRICELESS
$50
Starting bid
🎮 Mario Kart & Pizza Party! 🍕🏎️
Get ready to race—and snack! Mr. Thomason is auctioning off an exclusive Mario Kart gaming session and pizza party for one lucky student and three friends.
What’s included:
A Mario Kart tournament on the Nintendo Switch with Mr. Thomason including:
1 large pizza. 🍕
1 box of Capri Suns. 🧃
1 big bag of chips. 🥔
Dessert.
Bring your best driving skills and your appetite—this is going to be epic!
Beauty & Self-Care from Macias Dermatology - $600 Value
$200
Starting bid
💎✨ Beauty & Self-Care Package from Macias Dermatology ✨💎
Treat yourself to a luxurious skincare experience with this incredible package valued at $600! Perfect for refreshing your look and pampering your skin, this bundle includes:
💉 50 units of Botox – smooth, refresh, and rejuvenate.
👜 Swag Bag Goodies:
Gentle cleanser
Lipid repair formula
Nourishing moisturizer
Stress ball (for a little extra relaxation!)
Various high-quality serums to complete your skincare routine.
Give your skin the love it deserves—bid on this amazing package and enjoy the glow-up you’ve been waiting for! 🌟
Italian Date Night - $225 Value
$50
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to Bella Pasta, Castaro Cellars 2020 Tempranillo, Castaro Cellars 2020 Primativo, Italian oven mitts and hot pad
Dr. Teal's Aromatherapy Basket - $40 Value
$10
Starting bid
Relax with this Dr. Teal's Lavender Aromatherapy basket. Magnesium bath salts, body lotion, a candle, a loofah, wellness spray, and a pumice stone.
Small Movie Knight - $50 Value
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy a Knight at the movies with this $20 Regal Gift card, Pepsi, popcorn and candy!
Amenities Facial & Spa Goodies - $150 Value
$50
Starting bid
Generously donated by Amenities Spa & Salon in Fig Garden Village. This luxurious basket includes a gift card for a $100 facial, mascara, face cream, mousse and lavender hydration spray
Spooky & Cute - $75 Value
$20
Starting bid
Adorable fall decor including 5 Handcrafted pumpkin and an adorable Ghost wreath donated by Pauline Fertig
Cute Crochet Pumpkins - $50 Value
$20
Starting bid
FIVE beautifully hand crocheted pumpkins, created and donated by: Pauline Fertig
Seasonal Wreaths - $75 Value
$25
Starting bid
Bring home a wreath for very season! Handcrafted and Donated by: Pauline Fertig
Cuddly Hello Kitty Collection - $100 Value
$25
Starting bid
Cozy up with this Hello Kitty Collection including: blanket, frame, insulated cup, backpack, ramen bowl, headband, Halloween cups and Melody projection
Small Coffee Basket - $50 Value
$15
Starting bid
Simply Protein Bars, Starbucks House Blend, K Cups, Almond snacks, milk frother
Ghost Golf, Boxballen Snacks - $60 Value
$20
Starting bid
2 Passes to Ghost Golf, A Boxballen game ball, Kinder chocolate snacks
Succulent Tea Cup - $50 Value
$10
Starting bid
Check out this adorable wicker tea cup full of succulents.
Donated by Prickly Pear Farms
Regal Popcorn and Goodies (Yellow Gatorade) - $50 Value
$20
Starting bid
Regal Popcorn and Goodies (Yellow Gatorade) - $50 Value
Smurfs T-shirt, Regal Popcorn, Candy, Movie Posters, Thunderbolts Comic Book, Transformers Toy, Wish Plush Keychain, Disney Luggage tag, trading cards, key chain, Yellow Gatorade
Regal Popcorn and Goodies (Red Gatorade) - $50 Value
$20
Starting bid
Regal Popcorn and Goodies (Red Gatorade) - $50 Value
If T-shirt, Regal Popcorn, Candy, Movie Posters, Thunderbolts Comic Book, Majordomo Pop, Wish Plush Keychain, Disney Luggage tag, penguin stress toy, key chain, pin, Red Gatorade
Prayer Shawl & $100 to The Spa at Fig Garden - $300 Value
$100
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to The Spa at Fig Garden Village.
Prayer Shawl Lovingly crafted by: Pauline Fertig.
A prayer shawl is a soft, knitted or crocheted shawl that is crafted with prayers and good intentions for the recipient, often used for comfort and support during difficult times. It symbolizes love, hope, and spiritual warmth, providing a tangible reminder of prayer and support.
Olga's Legacy Crafts Necklace and Bulldogs Medal Man
$25
Starting bid
Olga's Legacy Crafts Necklace and Bulldogs Medal Man
Saddle Sips Kids Party - $300 Value
$75
Starting bid
Saddle Sips Party for up to 20 Kids!!!!
