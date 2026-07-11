Starry Night Camporee

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About this event
Alamo, NV
Camping on the lawn in your own tent. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Camping in a covered wagon. Wagon spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be sharing a wagon with other Girl Scouts outside of your troop.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Sleep in a cabin. Cabin spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be sharing a cabin with other Girl Scouts outside of your troop.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Any girls only attending Saturday activities and not staying overnight. All Daisies can only attend Saturday activities.
Optional Meal Plan including two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners.
Menu Below:
Friday
Dinner:
Pasta with choice of meat sauce or Butter & Parmesan
Fresh Green Salad
Lemonade & Water
Saturday
Breakfast:
Pancakes with Butter & Syrup
Sausage or Bacon, Yogurt & Fruit
Juice and Coffee
Lunch:
Cheeseburgers, Hot dogs, or Grilled Cheese
Toppings and Chips
Lemonade & Water
Dinner:
Beef tacos or Cheese Quesadillas
Toppings, Cucumbers & Tortilla Chips
Lemonade & Water
Surprise Dessert
Sunday
Breakfast:
Breakfast burritos with Eggs, Cheese, & Meat (if desired), Salsa
Yogurt & Fruit
Juice & Coffee
Lunch:
Brown Bag to go PB&J or Turkey & Cheese sandwich
Fresh Fruit & Chips
Juice Box
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