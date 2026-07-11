A stylized Earth with continents and oceans in the foreground is set against a dark starry night sky with a large moon and the text "Starry Night Camporee 2026" in the background.
GSSNV SU 16

Hosted by

GSSNV SU 16

About this event

Starry Night Camporee

Camp Frias Frontier

Alamo, NV

Tent Camping on Lawn (per person)
$50

Camping on the lawn in your own tent. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Wagon Camping (per person)
$60

Camping in a covered wagon. Wagon spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be sharing a wagon with other Girl Scouts outside of your troop.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Cabin Sleeping (per person)
$75

Sleep in a cabin. Cabin spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be sharing a cabin with other Girl Scouts outside of your troop.



Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Daisies (or scouts only attending Saturday activities)
$30

Any girls only attending Saturday activities and not staying overnight. All Daisies can only attend Saturday activities.

Optional Meal Plan (per person)
$40

Optional Meal Plan including two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners.


Menu Below:

Friday

Dinner:

Pasta with choice of meat sauce or Butter & Parmesan

Fresh Green Salad

Lemonade & Water


Saturday

Breakfast:

Pancakes with Butter & Syrup

Sausage or Bacon, Yogurt & Fruit

Juice and Coffee


Lunch:

Cheeseburgers, Hot dogs, or Grilled Cheese

Toppings and Chips

Lemonade & Water


Dinner:

Beef tacos or Cheese Quesadillas

Toppings, Cucumbers & Tortilla Chips

Lemonade & Water

Surprise Dessert


Sunday

Breakfast:

Breakfast burritos with Eggs, Cheese, & Meat (if desired), Salsa

Yogurt & Fruit

Juice & Coffee


Lunch:

Brown Bag to go PB&J or Turkey & Cheese sandwich

Fresh Fruit & Chips

Juice Box

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