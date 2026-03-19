Stars, Stripes & Color Run

Color Blasting Hosts!!!





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We provide the powder— you grab your family, friends or coworkers and get ready to blast runners with colored powder as they pass your station. Lets get messy!!





There are several spots on the run route to choose from, that will be assigned the morning of. Additional information will be communicated through email, closer to the event.





Each sponsor will also be highlighted as a sponsor in all social media advertising for this event and will be added to our year end sponsor recognition in December.



