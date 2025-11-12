Stars and Stripes Annual Golf Tournament 2026

One Foursome for the VAREP Golf tournament and awards dinner following.
Choice of hole, first come first serve. You provide ez-up, table, chairs and decorations. The best voted booth wins a 100$ gift card. Play games, have fun, hand out swag (no alcohol, no 50-50 drawings). Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
Two (2) Golf Foursomes, Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in area and dinner, Two (2) additional Dinner Tickers, Booth at hole of your choice (First come first serve) you provide EZ-up, table, chairs and decorations. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
One (1) Golf Foursome,Two (2) Dinner only Tickets, logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at PLacheck in area and dinner area, logos on tables throughout the dinner. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in area and dinner, 2 Dinner tickets, Logo on golf carts. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
Includes One (1) Golf Foursome, Logo on Sponsor provided banner at check in area and dinner. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
(Golfers will putt to win bottles of alcohol and various drinks before tournament begins) Banners at putting green, ability to run contest and talk directly to golfers. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in and Two (2) Dinner tickets. Ability to add items to swag bags. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in and dinner. Sponsor provided pop-up banners at breakfast area. 1 Breakfast ticket. Ability to add items to swag bags. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.
One ticket to the the awards dinner after the golf tournament.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing