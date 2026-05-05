VAREP San Bernardino Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP San Bernardino Chapter

About this event

Stars and Stripes Annual Golf Tournament 2027

3433 Parkside Dr

San Bernardino, CA 92404, USA

Golf Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome for the VAREP golf tournament and awards lunch following.

Single Golfer
$125

Single golfer for the VAREP golf tournament and awards lunch following.

Tee Box Sponosr
$250

Choice of hole, first come first serve. You provide ez-up, table, chairs and decorations. The best voted booth wins a 100$ gift card. Play games, have fun, hand out swag (no alcohol, no 50-50 drawings). Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.


Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Two (2) Golf Foursomes, Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in area and dinner, Two (2) additional Dinner Tickers, Booth at hole of your choice (First come first serve) you provide EZ-up, table, chairs and decorations.  Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.

Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in area and dinner, 2 Dinner tickets, Logo on golf carts. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.


Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes One (1) Golf Foursome, Logo on Sponsor provided banner at check in area and dinner. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.


Putting Green Contest Sponsor
$1,000

(Golfers will putt to win bottles of alcohol and various drinks before tournament begins) Banners at putting green, ability to run contest and talk directly to golfers. Ability to add items to swag bags. Ability to add pop up style banner at dinner banquet. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.


Silver Sponsor
$500

 Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in and Two (2) Dinner tickets. Ability to add items to swag bags. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.


Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Logo on Sponsor provided Large banner at check in and dinner. Sponsor provided pop-up banners at breakfast area. 1 Breakfast ticket. Ability to add items to swag bags. Custom design social media post to promote being a sponsor for event.


Awards dinner only Ticket
$25

One ticket to the the awards dinner after the golf tournament.

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