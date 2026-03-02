Salute The Troops

Hosted by

Salute The Troops

About this event

Stars and Stripes Golf Scramble

W192 WI-67

Lomira, WI 53048, USA

Foursome Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner, and access to the live auction at the Stars & Stripes Golf Scramble benefiting Salute the Troops for FOUR golfers


Please note: this option does not include any play package perks, on-course games (such as special hole challenges or “gimme” advantages), or raffle tickets. Those may be purchased separately at the event.


Join us for a great day on the course followed by an evening program supporting combat veterans and their families. Your participation directly helps advance our mission of honoring and serving those who served.

Foursome Play Package
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Upgrade your entire team and save! This package includes one Fruit by the Foot “Gimme” per golfer (one putt each) plus access for all FOUR players to every play package hole game. Compete for additional raffle tickets and prizes — at a discounted rate when purchased together.

Gold Star Event Sponsor (Limited to 1)
$5,000

3 complimentary foursomes (includes dinner)

4 additional complimentary guest dinner tickets

2 future foursomes plus cart

Prominent company sign at registration

Recognition as Gold Star Sponsor in event program,

social media,event signage, website and in all media

opportunities

Course signage

Full page advertisement in the event program

5’ banner at registration and on stage

Silver Star Dinner Sponsor (Limited to 1)
$2,500

1 complimentary foursome (includes dinner)

Course signage

Half page advertisement in event program

Business name mention in program

5’ banner at registration and on stage

Bronze Star Beverage Cart Sponsor (Limited to 2)
$1,000

Signage on beveragecart and beveragetickets

Course signage

Quarter advertisement in event program

Business name mention in program

5’ banner at registration and on stage

Bronze Star Dinner (Limited to 4)
$800

Signage in clubhouse area during cocktailhour

Course signage

Quarter advertisement in event program

Business name mention in program

5’ banner at registration and on stage

Bronze Star Lunch Sponsor
$800

Signage near luncharea and on sandwich tickets

Course signage

Quarter advertisement in event program

Business name mention in program

5’ banner at registration and on stage

Bronze Star Cart Plate & Range Sponsor
$800

Logo on all cart plates

Driving rangeand course signage

Quarter advertisement in event program

Business name mention in program

5’ banner at registration and on stage

Play Package Game Sponsor
$300

Person on the hole and promote your business

Must supply a prize for the hole event winner of $200 or more

Course signage

Business name mention in program

Hole Sponsor
$250

Course signage

Business name mention in program

Distinguished Service Award
$100
Add a donation for Salute The Troops

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!