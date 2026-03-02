Stars and Stripes Golf Scramble

About this event
This registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner, and access to the live auction at the Stars & Stripes Golf Scramble benefiting Salute the Troops for FOUR golfers
Please note: this option does not include any play package perks, on-course games (such as special hole challenges or “gimme” advantages), or raffle tickets. Those may be purchased separately at the event.
Join us for a great day on the course followed by an evening program supporting combat veterans and their families. Your participation directly helps advance our mission of honoring and serving those who served.
Upgrade your entire team and save! This package includes one Fruit by the Foot “Gimme” per golfer (one putt each) plus access for all FOUR players to every play package hole game. Compete for additional raffle tickets and prizes — at a discounted rate when purchased together.
3 complimentary foursomes (includes dinner)
4 additional complimentary guest dinner tickets
2 future foursomes plus cart
Prominent company sign at registration
Recognition as Gold Star Sponsor in event program,
social media,event signage, website and in all media
opportunities
Course signage
Full page advertisement in the event program
5’ banner at registration and on stage
1 complimentary foursome (includes dinner)
Course signage
Half page advertisement in event program
Business name mention in program
5’ banner at registration and on stage
Signage on beveragecart and beveragetickets
Course signage
Quarter advertisement in event program
Business name mention in program
5’ banner at registration and on stage
Signage in clubhouse area during cocktailhour
Course signage
Quarter advertisement in event program
Business name mention in program
5’ banner at registration and on stage
Signage near luncharea and on sandwich tickets
Course signage
Quarter advertisement in event program
Business name mention in program
5’ banner at registration and on stage
Logo on all cart plates
Driving rangeand course signage
Quarter advertisement in event program
Business name mention in program
5’ banner at registration and on stage
Person on the hole and promote your business
Must supply a prize for the hole event winner of $200 or more
Course signage
Business name mention in program
Course signage
Business name mention in program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!