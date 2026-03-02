Stars and Stripes Golf Scramble

This registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner, and access to the live auction at the Stars & Stripes Golf Scramble benefiting Salute the Troops for FOUR golfers





Please note: this option does not include any play package perks, on-course games (such as special hole challenges or “gimme” advantages), or raffle tickets. Those may be purchased separately at the event.





Join us for a great day on the course followed by an evening program supporting combat veterans and their families. Your participation directly helps advance our mission of honoring and serving those who served.