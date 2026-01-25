VAREP Orange County Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP Orange County Chapter

About this event

Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament 2026

29082 Tijeras Creek

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688, USA

Network Lunch Ticket
$55

Network lunch ticket (non golf participants)

Single Golfer
$250

Golfer----Includes Bloody Mary, Breakfast, Lunch and a Entire Fun Day of Golfing

Foursome
$1,000

4 People to GOLF - -Includes Bloody Mary, Breakfast, Lunch and a Entire Fun Day of Golfing

Happy Hour Sponsorship
$2,500

You Get Noticed as HAPPY HOUR SPONSOR--Drinks for all

Lunch Sponsorship
$2,000

You Contribute to Providing Lunch to all Golfers

Breakfast Sponsorship
$1,500

You Contribute to providing Breakfast to all Golfers. Recognition in Marketing material, including Social Media Marketing your business at the Lunch Ceremony

Bloody Mary Bar
$750

You're a Sponsor for the Bloody Mary and Greet all Golfers as they come in the am at Registration Table . Recognition in Marketing material, including Social Media Marketing your business at the Lunch Ceremony

On-Course Hole Sponsor
$600

You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Closest To The Hole
$950

The hole Sponsor where people will hit Closest to the hole. You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Longest Drive
$950

The hole Sponsor where people will hit the longest drive You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Putting Contest: Around the World Contest Sponsor
$950

You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Winner Sponsor
$400

Winners -get a trophy or some kind of Prize---Maybe a Bottle of Wine or a Gift Card :)

Veteran Golfer
$225

If you're a Veteran -you can buy a ticket for $225 to golf all day. The veteran gets Breakfast and Bloody Marys and Lunch Ceremony and 2 Drink tickets

Sponsor an Active Service Member Golfer
$225

Sponsor a veteran -you can buy a ticket for $225 to golf all day. The veteran gets Breakfast and Bloody Marys and Lunch Ceremony and 2 Drink tickets

Title Sponsor
$5,000

You will be Recognized in Marketing material, including Social Media, Tee Signs, and the Lunch Ceremony. It includes 4 tickets to Bloody Mary, Breakfast, Lunch Ceremony and 10 drink tickets This also includes a Foursome and an opportunity to bring your business material at a hole sponsor and at the lunch ceremony.

Donation- Misc
$200

Donate for a great cause

Donation- Misc
$300

Donate for a great cause

Donation-Misc
$500

Donation for a great cause

Super Ticket
$50

Super ticket includes range balls, mulligans, on course contest etc

Raffle
$5

Enter to win Raffle Items at the Lunch Ceremony.

Raffle - 5 for $20
$20

Enter to win Raffle Items at the Lunch Ceremony. Buy 4 get one 1 free raffle ticket

Donation Misc
$150

Donation for a Great cause

Live Auction Item
$50

Live auction Items and Price Increments

Cash at event
$1,035

Cash counted with Art and Silvana

Add a donation for VAREP Orange County Chapter

$

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