Stars of Service Lunch 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
nachos, poke bowl. red wine (happy Hr Price) gin and tonic and a rye manhattan
Buy by 11/29
mixed greens, kahuku papaya,
grapes, curried chicken salad,
mango chutney, celery seed dressing
(Cash bar available.)
Buy by 11/29
8oz grass fed and wagyu blend,
brioche bun, louis sauce
(Cash bar available.)
Buy by 11/29
VEGAN THAI CURRY
vegetable medley, rice
(Cash bar available.)
Buy by 11/29
battered or broiled, brioche bun,
tartar sauce
(Cash bar available.)
Do you want to join? Or need to renew membership?
**Please remember to CHANGE the 17% fee below to $0.0**
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!