American Legion Auxiliary Hawaii

Hosted by

American Legion Auxiliary Hawaii

About this event

Stars of Service Lunch 2025

2909 Kalākaua Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

PAM - OCC DiNNER
$75

nachos, poke bowl. red wine (happy Hr Price) gin and tonic and a rye manhattan

LUNCH Papaya w/Chicken Salad & greens (Copy)
$55

Buy by 11/29
mixed greens, kahuku papaya,

grapes, curried chicken salad,

mango chutney, celery seed dressing
(Cash bar available.)


LUNCH OCC wagyu blend Burger
$55

Buy by 11/29
8oz grass fed and wagyu blend,

brioche bun, louis sauce
(Cash bar available.)


LUNCH Vegan Curry
$55

Buy by 11/29

VEGAN THAI CURRY

vegetable medley, rice

(Cash bar available.)


LUNCH OCC Special Mahi Sandwich
$55

Buy by 11/29

battered or broiled, brioche bun,

tartar sauce

(Cash bar available.)


(Optional) 2026 ALAHI Membership RENEWAL
$35

Do you want to join? Or need to renew membership?

**Please remember to CHANGE the 17% fee below to $0.0**

Add a donation for American Legion Auxiliary Hawaii

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!