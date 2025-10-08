Stars & Stripes Veteran Charity Golf Tournament

2100 Ekana Dr

Oviedo, FL 32765, USA

Single Golfer
$100

Includes green and cart fees, player goodie bag, drink card and ticket to Awards Lunch.

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green and cart fees, player goodie bag, drink card and ticket to Awards Lunch.

Awards Lunch / Non-golf participant
$25

One ticket to Awards Lunch

Sponsor Tee Box Sign
$100

Up to four signs at tee box provided by you. Goodie bags provided by sponsor for 30 golfers required.

Sponsor Beverage Cart
$500

Golf course will provide drink tickets to all registered participants. Includes two tickets to Awards Lunch.

Bloody Mary/Mimosa Bar
$500

Prior to shotgun start bar provided for registered participants with your logo on the bar. Includes two tickets to Awards Lunch.

Hole Sponsor
$750

Sponsor an entire hole solely to your business where you can have a tent and promotional goodie bags in order to interact with each golfer.

Sponsor Closest to the pin
$1,000

Foursome for your business which includes green and cart fees, player goodie bag, drink card and four tickets to Awards Lunch. Plus recognition for premium sponsorship and 5-10 minutes of speaking time at the Awards Lunch.

Sponsor Hole in 1
$1,000

Foursome for your business which includes green and cart fees, player goodie bag, drink card and four tickets to Awards Lunch. Plus recognition for premium sponsorship and 5-10 minutes of speaking time at the Awards Lunch.

Sponsor Longest Drive
$1,000

Foursome for your business which includes green and cart fees, player goodie bag, drink card and four tickets to Awards Lunch. Plus recognition for premium sponsorship and 5-10 minutes of speaking time at the Awards Lunch.

Add a donation for VAREP Central Florida Chapter

$

