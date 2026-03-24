⛳Stars & Stripes Veteran Charity Golf Tournament-Lakeridge Golf Course

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About this event
🎟️ Grab your raffle tickets for a chance to win one of our amazing prizes!
The more tickets you buy, the BIGGER your chances to win! 🎉✨
Every donation goes directly to our Help A Vet Fund, supporting local veterans in a meaningful way.💙
⛳🏌️♂️✨ Foursome Package – Play, Connect & Celebrate!
Grab your team and enjoy a full day on the course with our Foursome Package, designed for fun, connection, and impact.
Your foursome includes:
🏌️♂️ Green fees & golf carts for four players
🎁 Player swag bags for each golfer
🥂 One complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary per player
🏆 Four tickets to the Awards Luncheon & Celebration
Bring your crew, enjoy a great day of golf, and be part of something meaningful while supporting our local veterans. ⛳✨
Our Single Player Entry is perfect for individuals looking to enjoy a great day of golf while connecting with others and supporting a meaningful cause or you can donate your ticket to a local veteran.
You’ll be paired with a team for a fun and engaging experience on the course.
Your entry includes:
🏌️♂️ Green fees & golf cart
🎁 Player swag bag
🥂 One complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary
🏆 Ticket to the Awards Luncheon & Celebration
Come ready to play, meet new people, and make a difference — one swing at a time!
Lunch ticket for non-players to attend the awards ceremony.
Turn your hole into one of the most memorable stops of the tournament!⛳
As a Hole Sponsor, you’ll have the opportunity to engage with every foursome in a relaxed, high-energy setting while showcasing your brand in a fun and interactive way.
This is your chance to create an experience players will remember long after the final putt.
Your sponsorship includes:
🏌️ Direct interaction with all players
📸 Great visibility and photo opportunities
📱 Recognition on event promotions
🎪 Bring your chairs, tent, swag, games, and giveaways to make your hole exciting and engaging.
Get creative, have fun, and leave a lasting impression on every player who comes through!
Turn your hole into the most talked-about stop of the tournament! As a Hole Sponsor, you’ll host one of the fan-favorite locations on the course — where adult beverages are served and the energy is high.
This is your chance to connect with every foursome in a relaxed, fun setting while showcasing your brand in a memorable way.
Your sponsorship includes:
🍹 Brand presence at the beverage hole
🏌️ Direct interaction with all players
📸 Great visibility and fun photo opportunities
📱 Recognition on event promotions
🎪 Bring your chairs, tent, swag, and giveaways to create an engaging experience players won’t forget.
Make it festive, make it fun, and leave a lasting impression long after the final putt! 🍻✨
Start the day strong as our Breakfast Sponsor! Fuel our golfers as they arrive, check in, and prepare to hit the course. Your sponsorship ensures players enjoy a delicious breakfast and fresh coffee while networking and getting tournament-ready.
As the Breakfast Sponsor, your company will receive:
🥐 Recognition as the exclusive Breakfast Sponsor
☕ Signage displayed prominently at the breakfast area
📣 Verbal recognition during opening announcements
📱 Social media promotion leading up to and during the event
🤝 Direct exposure to every player as they gather before tee-off
This is the perfect opportunity to make a lasting first impression while supporting a great cause. Help us energize our players for an amazing day on the green! 🏌️♂️✨
Be the brand that kicks off the celebration as our Bloody Mary & Mimosa Sponsor! Help set the tone for an incredible day on the course by welcoming players with refreshing morning favorites as they check in and get tournament-ready.
Your sponsorship includes:
🥂 Company logo prominently displayed at the beverage station
📸 High visibility during check-in and pre-tee networking
📱 Recognition on event promotions and social media
This is your opportunity to energize the crowd, create a fun first impression, and get players excited for an amazing day of golf! ⛳✨
✨Claim the most stunning spot on the course as our Premier Hole Sponsor, located at the hole with the best view of the day! 🤩
This prime location on the 15th hole guarantees maximum visibility and nonstop player traffic — making it the perfect place to showcase your brand.
As players pause to take in the scenery, you’ll have the opportunity to connect, engage, and create a memorable experience in one of the most photographed areas of the tournament.
Your sponsorship includes:
🏌️ Direct interaction with every foursome
🌟 Premium placement at the course’s most scenic hole
📸 High photo visibility and social media moments
📱 Recognition in event promotions
🎪 Bring your tent, chairs, games, swag, and giveaways to turn this breathtaking backdrop into an unforgettable brand experience.
Make your presence as impressive as the view!
Take your brand across the entire course as our Golf Cart Sponsor! Your company information will be displayed on every player cart, giving you continuous visibility throughout the tournament from the first tee to the final putt.
Your sponsorship includes:
🚗 Company logo featured on all player golf carts
🏌️ Ongoing exposure across the entire course
📸 Brand visibility in player photos and social media moments
📱 Recognition in event promotions
Your brand won’t just be seen — it will travel with every player all day long!
🍽️ Gold Lunch Sponsor – Celebrate the Finish in Style!
Be the highlight of the day as our Gold Lunch Sponsor, hosting players as they come off the course ready to relax, refuel, and celebrate!
🥂 VIP Table at the Lunch & Awards Ceremony with space to proudly display your company banner
🎤 5-Minute Speaking Opportunity during the Awards Luncheon to spotlight your company
🏆 Logo featured on all event banners & promotional materials for premium visibility
🎥 Custom Promo Video Feature shared across our social media platforms
End the tournament on a high note while putting your brand front and center during one of the most anticipated moments of the day!
✨⛳Step into the spotlight as our Platinum Event Sponsor, the highest level of visibility and impact at the tournament. This premier package positions your brand front and center from tee-off to the final award.🤩
Your Platinum Sponsorship includes:
🥂 VIP Table at the Awards & Luncheon Celebration
🎤 5-Minute Speaking Opportunity during the Awards Luncheon
🫡 Sponsorship towards 1 Local Veteran to play golf
🏆 Logo featured on ALL event banners & promotional materials
🏌️ Complimentary Foursome in the golf tournament
🎥 Custom Promo Video Feature showcased across our social media platforms
This is more than sponsorship — it’s leadership-level exposure, meaningful engagement, and a powerful way to align your brand with a mission that matters. ⛳✨
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