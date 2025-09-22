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Soldotna Basketball Booster Club

About this event

Stars in The Pars

42223 Sterling Hwy

Soldotna, AK 99669, USA

Team Fee
$400

Team of 4, comes with 12 glow balls and tees as well.

LED Upgrade
$50

(Only 3 Available!)

Half Dozen LED balls that activate when you strike them!

UV Package Upgrade
$120

(Only 8 Available!) 12 UV balls with carrying charger case. Flies the most true to a normal golf ball.

Putting String per foot
$10

$10 per foot, maximum of 10 feet

Max 1 per team

Mulligan
$10

Up to 3 per player

1 for purchase
2nd and 3rd; a basketball player will shoot for it, if they make it, you get it! If not, you can try again for another $10.

Add a donation for Soldotna Basketball Booster Club

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