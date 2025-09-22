Stars in The Pars

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Team of 4, comes with 12 glow balls and tees as well.
(Only 3 Available!)
Half Dozen LED balls that activate when you strike them!
(Only 8 Available!) 12 UV balls with carrying charger case. Flies the most true to a normal golf ball.
$10 per foot, maximum of 10 feet
Max 1 per team
Up to 3 per player
1 for purchase
2nd and 3rd; a basketball player will shoot for it, if they make it, you get it! If not, you can try again for another $10.
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