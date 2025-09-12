Stars of Hope Silent Auction

Hosted by
Step into sophistication at Gatsby’s, a purveyor of high-end men’s apparel, accessories, and tailored pieces located in the Hill Country Galleria. Whether you’re dressing for a special event, refining your professional wardrobe, or upgrading your everyday essentials, Gatsby’s offers a curated selection of premium menswear and personalized service to ensure every gentleman looks and feels his best.
Use this $200 gift card toward any in-store purchase and elevate your style with timeless confidence.
Experience a full spectrum wellness upgrade with this restorative package designed to revitalize your energy, support deep recovery, and optimize your physical wellbeing.
This package includes three supportive offerings:
1. $150 Photobiomodulation Sessions at ATX Hyperbarics
A cutting edge light therapy session that boosts mitochondrial function, reduces inflammation, enhances circulation, and supports cellular recovery. This full body treatment uses a blend of red, yellow, green, and near infrared light to elevate vitality from the inside out.
2. Everything IV Drip from IVitamin Hydration Lounge
This premium infusion is valued at $345 and delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals, hydration, and antioxidants directly into your bloodstream. It is ideal for immune support, energy enhancement, mental clarity, recovery, and total body nourishment.
3. $20 Smoothie King Gift Card
Enjoy a nutritious, delicious smoothie to complete your wellness experience. Perfect for post treatment refreshment or as a healthy pick me up anytime.
Collectively, this package offers a complete reset that blends biohacking, hydration therapy, and healthy fuel.
Total Value:
$515
This package gives you $150 in credit to use toward photobiomodulation sessions at ATX Hyperbarics. Photobiomodulation is an advanced light therapy that uses specific wavelengths of red, yellow, green, and near infrared light to support cellular energy, reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and enhance overall vitality.
You can tailor your sessions to match your health goals. Options include red light, yellow light, green light, near infrared, or a combined poly band option.
This credit can be used for multiple sessions, depending on the light modality you choose, making it a flexible and powerful way to boost recovery and wellness.
Relax, recharge, and relieve tension with an 80 minute massage at Blackbird Massage, a highly regarded wellness studio in Cedar Park. This certificate allows you to select the massage style that best supports your body and your current needs.
Choose from the following modalities:
• Deep tissue
• Sports massage
• Swedish massage
• Lymphatic drainage
Each session is designed to promote relaxation, reduce stress, improve mobility, and support overall wellbeing. Whether you are looking for recovery after physical training or a calming reset for your nervous system, this massage offers a therapeutic and rejuvenating experience.
Value:
$150
This gift basket is designed for anyone who loves high quality coffee, local flavors, and wellness focused treats. Thoughtfully arranged and ideal for gifting or enjoying yourself.
This basket includes:
• Illuminating Co. Insulated Mug
A premium stainless steel mug designed to keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. Stylish, durable, and perfect for home, work, or adventure.
• Ryze Mushroom Coffee
A smooth, nutrient dense coffee alternative made with functional mushrooms that support energy, focus, and overall wellbeing.
• Sky Roasters Coffee
A bag of locally roasted, small batch coffee known for its clean flavor and freshness.
• $20 Smoothie King Gift Card
Enjoy a nutritious smoothie whenever you need a boost.
• $50 Santa Catarina Mexican Restaurant Gift Card
A generous gift card to one of the Austin area’s most loved Mexican restaurants. Perfect for lunch or dinner.
Together, this basket delivers the best of both wellness and local culinary delight.
Value $165
This wellness package delivers powerful cellular support, deep replenishment, and clean nutrition to help you feel your best.
Included in this package:
• NAD+ IV Drip at IVitamin Hydration Lounge
This high value infusion is designed to support mitochondrial health, boost natural energy, enhance cognitive function, and promote cellular repair. NAD+ therapy is used for recovery, stress support, longevity, and overall vitality.
This treatment is valued at $449 and is administered by licensed professionals at IVitamin’s Austin locations.
• $20 Smoothie King Gift Card
Enjoy a nutritious smoothie before or after your session to complete your wellness experience. Perfect for hydration, recovery, or a balanced on the go meal.
Together, these offerings create a powerful wellness upgrade that supports both body and mind.
Total Value:
$469NAD+ IV Drip from IVitamin Hydration Lounge + $20 Smoothie King Gift Card
This gift basket brings together local flavor, community collaboration, and high quality gear. Perfect for food lovers, Austin locals, or fans of this well loved pizzeria and pub.
This package includes:
• $200 Toss Pizzeria and Pub Gift Card
Enjoy handcrafted New York style pizza with a Texas spirit. Use this generous gift card for dine in, takeout, or to treat friends and family.
• Toss Pizzeria T Shirt
A comfortable, stylish T shirt featuring the Toss Pizzeria brand. Perfect for showing off your Austin pride.
• Custom Illuminating Co. Stainless Steel Water Bottle
A premium insulated bottle featuring a collaborative Toss x Illuminating Co. design. Durable, sleek, and perfect for daily hydration.
This is a fun and meaningful basket that highlights local partnership while giving the winner plenty of delicious meals and quality merchandise.
Total Value:
$250
Give your furry friend the care, pampering, and playtime they deserve with this generous package from Just Four Paws, one of Austin’s trusted canine care resorts.
This package includes:
• Full Service Grooming Voucher (up to $100)
Your dog will enjoy a professional, full service grooming session that may include a bath, haircut or trim, nail care, ear cleaning, brushing, and more. Services vary by breed and coat type. Subject to appointment availability.
• 5 Days of Doggie Daycare
Your pup will enjoy supervised play, socialization, and plenty of enrichment at Just Four Paws’ boutique daycare facility. Daycare days can be used non consecutively and scheduled in advance.
This package is perfect for pet owners who want to give their dog a fun, refreshing, and well cared for experience.
Total Value:
$425
Support your health and alignment with a comprehensive chiropractic care package from Rao Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center, a trusted provider of natural wellness in the Austin area.
This package includes:
• Consultation
A one on one conversation with the doctor to review your health history, concerns, and goals.
• Initial Chiropractic, Neurological, and Orthopedic Examination
A full assessment of posture, mobility, nerve health, and structural alignment to understand your body’s needs.
• Digital X Rays (if clinically necessary)
Advanced imaging to evaluate spinal health and identify underlying issues. Provided only if needed.
• Spinal Adjustment
A customized chiropractic adjustment designed to restore alignment, reduce pain, and improve mobility.
• Report of Findings
A detailed explanation of your results and personalized recommendations for ongoing care and wellness.
This is an excellent package for anyone experiencing back or neck discomfort, posture issues, stress related tension, or those simply wanting to support long term wellness.
Total Value:
$298
Experience a complete rejuvenation package designed to elevate skin health, support confidence, and deliver medical grade results. This luxury collection from L-Aesthetics and Longevity includes top tier skincare products, advanced aesthetic services, and high quality travel essentials.
This package includes:
Professional Skincare Products
• SkinMedica Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser
• SkinMedica HA5 Hydra Collagen Hydrator
• SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair Treatment Cream
• SkinMedica Travel Size AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
• Three SkinMedica Trial Size Acne Clarifying Treatment Creams
• SkinBetter Tone Smart Pump SPF 75 Sunscreen
• SkinBetter Tone Smart Compact SPF 68 Sunscreen
• SkinBetter Body Dry Brush
• ZO Skin Health Travel Size Complexion Renewal Pads
These medical grade products are known for their clinical strength, effectiveness, and ability to transform skin quality.
Advanced Aesthetic Treatments
• One Emsculpt or Emsella Treatment
Choose between a body sculpting session or a pelvic floor strengthening treatment.
• One IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Face Treatment
Reduces sun damage, uneven skin tone, pigmentation, and redness while improving overall complexion.
Together, this premium set blends professional skincare with advanced aesthetic technology, creating a powerful path to healthier, brighter, and more radiant skin.
Total Value:
$1,513
City Post is one of Georgetown’s most acclaimed dining destinations, known for world class steaks, exceptional service, and a refined yet welcoming atmosphere. Whether you are planning a date night, a family celebration, or a memorable evening with friends, this $200 gift card invites you to savor premium cuts, handcrafted cocktails, and a menu built around quality and flavor.
Indulge in signature steaks, fresh seafood, elevated sides, and decadent desserts while enjoying the warm hospitality that City Post is known for.
This gift card offers the perfect opportunity to experience one of the most beloved restaurants in the area.
Value:
$200
This brand new Rhino Safe USA gun safe offers exceptional security, durability, and fire protection. Designed for responsible firearm storage, this safe blends heavy duty construction with thoughtful interior organization and premium safety features.
Fire Protection:
• 40 minutes of fire protection at 1400°F
• Fireboard protection in the ceiling, walls, floor, and door
• Heat activated seal expands up to 7 times its size to block heat and smoke
Security Features:
• 14 gauge steel construction
• Hardened armor drill plate to defend against drill attacks
• Spring loaded re-locker for added protection if tampering occurs
• Patented Anti Tamper clutched handle
• Anti Punch and Anti Drill boltworks
• Eight 1 inch diameter locking bolts
• CA DOJ Firearm Safety Device approved
• U.L. listed electronic lock
Style and Function:
• Holds up to 44 long guns and 9 handguns
• External dimensions: 60 inches high x 36 inches wide x 22 inches deep
• Weight: 485 pounds
• Deluxe door organizer for added storage
• Fully upholstered interior with adjustable shelving
• Pre drilled for a dehumidifier (3/8 inch opening, dehumidifier not included)
• Pebbled black exterior finish
• Space saving drop handle
Value:
• Safe retail price: $1,569
• Local delivery covered up to $350
• Total package value: $1,919
This is a brand new Kimber KDS9c 9mm compact pistol featuring premium performance, modern ergonomics, and high end construction. Designed for accuracy, reliability, and confident handling, the KDS9c represents Kimber’s elevated standard in compact pistol design.
Features include:
• 9mm compact model
• 4.09 inch barrel
• Night sights
• Optics ready slide
• Front and rear tri cut serrations
• Aluminum frame with checkered front and rear straps
• Ambidextrous thumb safety
• Accessory rail
• G10 grips
• One 18 round magazine
• One 15 round magazine
This pistol combines precision engineering with practical function, making it ideal for personal protection or range performance.
Retail Value:
$1,399
Capture timeless family memories with this beautifully curated studio portrait experience. This voucher provides a 20 minute professional photo session designed to create clean, modern, and heartfelt family images in a light filled studio environment.
Your session includes:
• A 20 minute studio photography session
• 10 professionally edited digital photos
• Up to 5 family members included
• High quality images perfect for printing, framing, or sharing
This experience is ideal for families wanting to update portraits, celebrate a special milestone, or create lasting keepsakes with loved ones.
Retail Value:
$250
Give a child the gift of confidence, adventure, and pure joy with this $200 gift card toward any Woom kids bike. Known for their award winning design, ultra lightweight frames, and child specific geometry, Woom bikes are some of the most trusted and beloved bikes on the market for young riders.
This gift card can be applied toward any model and size, including balance bikes, beginner bikes, mountain bikes, and more. Woom bikes are designed to make riding easier, safer, and more fun, helping kids develop skills and independence on two wheels.
Whether you are upgrading a current bike or purchasing a child’s first real ride, this gift card offers meaningful savings toward a premium cycling experience.
Value:
$200
This curated Revision Skincare gift set delivers clinical strength results with three of the brand’s most trusted and effective products. Ideal for anyone wanting smoother skin, brighter tone, and advanced daily protection.
This set includes:
• Revox Line Relaxer
A powerful peptide and hyaluronic acid formula designed to target expression lines and improve skin smoothness.
• Triple Action Exfoliator
A blend of physical, enzymatic, and AHA/BHA exfoliants that refines texture, brightens tone, and promotes glowing skin.
• Intellishade Clear
A lightweight anti aging moisturizer with broad spectrum SPF 50 that hydrates, protects, and improves the appearance of skin clarity.
Together, these products create a high end skincare routine that supports healthier, more radiant skin with professional level performance.
Value:
$295
This Desert Door gift basket highlights the craftsmanship and wild character of Texas Sotol. Perfect for spirit lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates authentic Driftwood distilling.
This basket includes:
• One full size bottle of Desert Door Texas Sotol
• One smaller Desert Door Sotol flask
• Two Desert Door Sotol glasses
• Knit beanie
• Additional branded merchandise and accessories
The branded sotol glasses elevate the tasting experience, making this a distinctive and memorable gift set.
Value:
$150
Enjoy a premium beauty experience with highly sought after stylist Mickey Vo at EXPO Salon. This package is designed to refresh your look with expert color, restorative treatment, and a polished haircut.
This salon experience includes:
• Full highlights customized for brightness, tone, and dimension
• Deep conditioning treatment to repair, hydrate, and restore shine
• Professional haircut shaped to your style, features, and preferences
Mickey Vo is known for precision work, artistry, and delivering high quality results that elevate confidence and enhance natural beauty. This is the perfect package for a seasonal refresh, special occasion, or luxury self care.
Value:
$325
Enhance your skin health with this professional grade skincare package from The Piazza Center, a leading medical aesthetics and advanced skincare practice in Austin.
This package includes:
• VISIA Skin Analysis System (Value: $100)
A detailed, high tech skin evaluation that measures pore size, texture, sun damage, pigmentation, and wrinkles. This scan offers an objective view of your skin and helps create a fully customized treatment plan based on your goals.
• $100 Gift Card
Redeemable toward any non surgical treatment of your choice at The Piazza Center.
• ZO Skincare Gentle Cleanser
A medical grade daily cleanser suitable for all skin types. Cleanses impurities, refreshes the skin, and supports a healthy skincare routine.
This package is ideal for anyone wanting to elevate their skincare regimen, understand their skin on a deeper level, and experience results driven medical aesthetics.
Total Value:
$265
This handcrafted knife from War Paint Creations is a functional work of art built for performance, durability, and aesthetic precision. Made in small batches by skilled makers, this Dart Frog MT Harpoon model has been customized exclusively for The Illuminating Collective with a laser engraved logo on the blade.
Knife Specifications:
• Blade Type: Dart Frog MT Harpoon
• Blade Dimensions: 8.25 inch total length, 4 inch blade
• Blade Material: S45VN steel with black Cerakote finish
• Handle Material: Black G10
• Sheath: Suede lined Kydex sheath with UltiClip attachment
This knife offers excellent edge retention, corrosion resistance, and a secure grip. The suede lined Kydex sheath provides silent draw, reduced scratching, and strong retention with versatile carry options.
The engraved Illuminating Collective logo makes this piece a meaningful collector’s item as well as a high performing tool.
Retail Value:
$420
Celebrate American spirit, craftsmanship, and strength with this stacked Grunt Style Patriot Crate. Packed in a custom Grunt Style wooden crate, this collection blends rugged apparel, handcrafted drinkware, and high quality bourbon into one unforgettable package.
This crate includes:
Grunt Style Apparel:
• One XL Grunt Style T shirt
• One XL Grunt Style hoodie sweatshirt
Grunt Style Drinkware:
• Two Grunt Style tumblers
• Two XL beer mugs
BenShot Whiskey Bottle:
• One handcrafted whiskey bottle with a real copper bullet embedded in the glass
• Made in the USA by BenShot glassmakers
Bisbee’s Bourbon:
• One bottle of Bisbee’s Bourbon to complete the perfect patriotic pour
Everything is neatly arranged inside a branded Grunt Style wooden crate with rope handles, making this a standout display piece and a one of a kind gift for veterans, patriots, outdoorsmen, bourbon lovers, or Grunt Style fans.
Value:
$600
This signature program from The Illuminating Collective offers the highest level of support, transformation, and sacred ceremony. Designed for veterans, first responders, leaders, trauma survivors, and seekers of deep personal evolution, this 21-week journey weaves together ancient entheogenic sacraments and modern therapeutic science.
Through structured preparation, a powerful retreat, and long-term integration, participants are guided through a full arc of healing, reclamation, and life redesign.
February 20 to 24, 2026
Participants must be available for the full 5-day immersion.
• Weekly preparation coaching
• Nervous system and somatic stabilization
• Psychological and spiritual groundwork
Held at our private ceremonial sanctuary. Includes:
• Ibogaine sacrament for deep interruption and core-level healing
• Bufo sacrament for expansive spiritual integration
• Breathwork, somatic practices, and sacred ritual
• Trauma-informed facilitators and medical oversight
• Solo king room accommodations for comfort and restoration
A structured iboga microdosing protocol designed to support:
• Ongoing neuroplasticity
• Emotional and behavioral transformation
• Nervous system grounding
• Clarity, discipline, and continued integration
Guidance for dosing, intention setting, and rhythm is included.
• Weekly 90-minute live group integration sessions
• Six one-on-one coaching sessions
• Identity and habit reconstruction
• Tools for maintaining long-term stability and embodiment
• Support in aligning purpose, relationships, and life design
A parallel support track for spouses or family members.
• Weekly sessions
• Healing, communication, and relational tools
• Guidance for supporting the participant’s transformation
$11,000
This extraordinary original painting is the creation of Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style, USMC veteran, and Illuminating Heroes Alumni. Painted in the months following his transformative entheogenic retreat with psilocybin and Bufo, the artwork reflects the visions, emotional revelations, and spiritual expansion experienced during his healing journey.
What makes this piece truly unique is that Tim has signed it using his Lakota name. This signature elevates the artwork into a deeply personal spiritual offering, representing not only artistic expression but ancestral connection and sacred meaning.
• Explosive psychedelic color palette
• Cosmic, nature based, and ceremonial symbolism
• Vivid Bufo toad imagery representing transformation
• Intricate visionary details that reveal themselves over time
• Signed in Tim’s Lakota name, making it a rare collector’s piece
This painting stands as a testament to Tim’s healing path, his courage, and his commitment to sharing the power of entheogenic medicine. It is ideal for collectors of visionary art, supporters of veteran healing, and those who appreciate work created with spiritual intention.
Value:
$2,500
This one of a kind woodscape honors the beauty and spiritual heritage of our native sacrament. Two thriving cacti emerge from the heart of a naturally sculpted piece of aged driftwood, forming a living altar that feels grounded, intentional, and deeply connected to the land.
The driftwood, shaped by years of weathering, creates a protective cradle where the plants rest. Its organic lines and rich textures contrast beautifully with the soft, rounded form of the cacti. Together, they create a piece that carries presence, calm, and symbolic rootedness.
This woodscape brings the spirit of the desert, the resilience of native plants, and the quiet strength of nature into any environment. It is ideal for a home, meditation space, ceremonial room, or as a meaningful centerpiece that reflects reverence for nature and tradition.
Meaning and Symbolism:
• Honors ancestral traditions of healing and connection
• Represents endurance, groundedness, and natural wisdom
• Crafted with intention to inspire reflection and presence
• Blends organic sculpture with living plant energy
Care:
Place in bright, indirect light. Minimal watering required.
Estimated Value:
$225
