Stars of Hope Silent Auction

This signature program from The Illuminating Collective offers the highest level of support, transformation, and sacred ceremony. Designed for veterans, first responders, leaders, trauma survivors, and seekers of deep personal evolution, this 21-week journey weaves together ancient entheogenic sacraments and modern therapeutic science.

Through structured preparation, a powerful retreat, and long-term integration, participants are guided through a full arc of healing, reclamation, and life redesign.

Retreat Dates

February 20 to 24, 2026

Participants must be available for the full 5-day immersion.

This package includes:

1. Eight Weeks of Preparation Support

• Weekly preparation coaching

• Nervous system and somatic stabilization

• Psychological and spiritual groundwork

2. Five-Day Entheogenic Retreat (Solo King Room)

Held at our private ceremonial sanctuary. Includes:

• Ibogaine sacrament for deep interruption and core-level healing

• Bufo sacrament for expansive spiritual integration

• Breathwork, somatic practices, and sacred ritual

• Trauma-informed facilitators and medical oversight

• Solo king room accommodations for comfort and restoration

3. Veritas Microdosing Formulation (12 Weeks)

A structured iboga microdosing protocol designed to support:

• Ongoing neuroplasticity

• Emotional and behavioral transformation

• Nervous system grounding

• Clarity, discipline, and continued integration

Guidance for dosing, intention setting, and rhythm is included.

4. Twelve Weeks of Integration Coaching

• Weekly 90-minute live group integration sessions

• Six one-on-one coaching sessions

• Identity and habit reconstruction

• Tools for maintaining long-term stability and embodiment

• Support in aligning purpose, relationships, and life design

5. Family Matters Program (10 Weeks)

A parallel support track for spouses or family members.

• Weekly sessions

• Healing, communication, and relational tools

• Guidance for supporting the participant’s transformation

Value:

$11,000