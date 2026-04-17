Warrior Wellness Program Inc

Hosted by

Warrior Wellness Program Inc

About this event

Stars Strength Service Celebration

6121 Massachusetts Ave

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

General Admission
$50

✓ Plated dinner & appetizers

✓ DJ entertainment & dancing

✓ Raffles & giveaways

✓ Event program & veteran stories

✓ Community connection

Celebrate 10 years of healing with us.

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Provides a veteran with a 5-Day Accelerated Wellness Program (AWP)

  • One VIP tables (8 guests)
  • Logo displayed on event banners
  • Recognition WWP website with link to website
  • Recognition on all WW social media
  • Recognition in event program
  • Opportunity to speak at event
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Provides ALL lunches and dinners for 6 veterans in AWP

  • Four guests to attend celebration
  • Logo displayed on event banners
  • Recognition on all WW social media
  • Recognition in event program
  • Invitation to join veterans for dinner at a local restaurant.
Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Provides ART, iRest, and therapeutic activities for a veteran

  • Two guests to attend celebration
  • Recognition on all WW social media
  • Recognition in event program
  • Invitation to join veterans during a theraputic activity
Pick Your Impact
Pay what you can

Choose your budget. Select the veteran services you want to support. Receive one event ticket, program recognition, and social media acknowledgment. Browse the service menu to see your impact.


$100

Snacks & Drinks

Art Supplies

iRest Session

Transportation

$150

ART Session

Lunch for AWP

Boating Activity

Community BBQ

$200

Dinner for 6

Veterans

Equine Activity

In-Kind Raffle Donation
Free

If you are interested in donating raffle items to our raffle baskets.

Add a donation for Warrior Wellness Program Inc

$

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