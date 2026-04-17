Stars Strength Service Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
✓ Plated dinner & appetizers
✓ DJ entertainment & dancing
✓ Raffles & giveaways
✓ Event program & veteran stories
✓ Community connection
Celebrate 10 years of healing with us.
Provides a veteran with a 5-Day Accelerated Wellness Program (AWP)
Provides ALL lunches and dinners for 6 veterans in AWP
Provides ART, iRest, and therapeutic activities for a veteran
Choose your budget. Select the veteran services you want to support. Receive one event ticket, program recognition, and social media acknowledgment. Browse the service menu to see your impact.
$100
Snacks & Drinks
Art Supplies
iRest Session
Transportation
$150
ART Session
Lunch for AWP
Boating Activity
Community BBQ
$200
Dinner for 6
Veterans
Equine Activity
If you are interested in donating raffle items to our raffle baskets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!