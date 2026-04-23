Stars, Stripes, & Splash: Community BBQ

Enjoy a full afternoon of summer fun for the whole family!

Your household registration provides access to:

🍔 Community BBQ lunch

🍧 Snow cones & cotton candy stations

🚒 Touch-a-Truck experience with local vehicles

🏊 Pool access during the event

🎯 Yard games and lawn activities

🤝 Meet-and-greet opportunities with HOA Board members and community committees

🎉 Family-friendly activity stations hosted by volunteer groups

One ticket covers everyone in your household living at the same address.

Space is limited and advance registration is required.