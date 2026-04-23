Ormond Lakes HOA

Hosted by

Ormond Lakes HOA

About this event

Stars, Stripes, & Splash: Community BBQ

70 Ormond Lakes Blvd

Ormond Beach, FL 32174, USA

Household Ticket
$10

Enjoy a full afternoon of summer fun for the whole family!

Your household registration provides access to:

  • 🍔 Community BBQ lunch
  • 🍧 Snow cones & cotton candy stations
  • 🚒 Touch-a-Truck experience with local vehicles
  • 🏊 Pool access during the event
  • 🎯 Yard games and lawn activities
  • 🤝 Meet-and-greet opportunities with HOA Board members and community committees
  • 🎉 Family-friendly activity stations hosted by volunteer groups

One ticket covers everyone in your household living at the same address.

Space is limited and advance registration is required.

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