Stars, Stripes, & Splash: Community BBQ

Enjoy a full afternoon of summer fun for the whole family!
Your household registration provides access to:
- 🍔 Community BBQ lunch
- 🍧 Snow cones & cotton candy stations
- 🚒 Touch-a-Truck experience with local vehicles
- 🏊 Pool access during the event
- 🎯 Yard games and lawn activities
- 🤝 Meet-and-greet opportunities with HOA Board members and community committees
- 🎉 Family-friendly activity stations hosted by volunteer groups
One ticket covers everyone in your household living at the same address.
Space is limited and advance registration is required.
Enjoy a full afternoon of summer fun for the whole family!
Your household registration provides access to:
- 🍔 Community BBQ lunch
- 🍧 Snow cones & cotton candy stations
- 🚒 Touch-a-Truck experience with local vehicles
- 🏊 Pool access during the event
- 🎯 Yard games and lawn activities
- 🤝 Meet-and-greet opportunities with HOA Board members and community committees
- 🎉 Family-friendly activity stations hosted by volunteer groups
One ticket covers everyone in your household living at the same address.
Space is limited and advance registration is required.