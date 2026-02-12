Start from Scratch Rescue's Lunar New Year Raffle 2026

✨🐾LUNAR NEW YEAR FUNDRAISER🐾✨





In celebration of the Lunar New Year, we are raffling an exclusive Lunar New Year Treat Box for Dogs.





This limited seasonal drop features handcrafted organic chicken and artisan cheese cookies, beautifully packaged in a festive lunar gift box with a traditional red envelope included, symbolizing prosperity 🧧✨





Every raffle entry directly supports the dogs of Start From Scratch Rescue.





Together, we welcome the Lunar New Year with generosity, prosperity, and pawsitive impact. 🐕🦴✨