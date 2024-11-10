Bartram Trail High School Band Boosters Association
Last Chance Start Spreading the News Auction
Las Vegas Lights 1
$1,299
Starting bid
Enjoy a golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for 2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights. You’ll have access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite, and a sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and Madame Tussaud’s minutes away. We o er premium guest services for trip planning.
Terms and conditions • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to con rm their reservation and travel. • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may di er from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption. • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Las Vegas Lights 2
$1,299
Starting bid
Enjoy a golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for 2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights. You’ll have access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite, and a sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and Madame Tussaud’s minutes away. We o er premium guest services for trip planning.
Terms and conditions • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to con rm their reservation and travel. • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may di er from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption. • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Kentucky Derby 2025 1
$6,000
Starting bid
Unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2025 experience! Two clubhouse or first-turn tickets to the Kentucky Derby & Oaks 2025. Mouthwatering gastronomy from gourmet 3 - course dining and wine pairings to bourbon flights and open bar. First class VIP service with access to fast passes, live music, photo opportunities and more! Valid for the Kentucky Derby 2025 from May 2 - May 3, 2025.
Kentucy Derby 2025 2
$6,000
Starting bid
Unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2025 experience! Two clubhouse or first-turn tickets to the Kentucky Derby & Oaks 2025. Mouthwatering gastronomy from gourmet 3 - course dining and wine pairings to bourbon flights and open bar. First class VIP service with access to fast passes, live music, photo opportunities and more! Valid for the Kentucky Derby 2025 from May 2 - May 3, 2025.
Oceanfront Siesta Retreat - Mexico! 1
$1,800
Starting bid
You can enjoy an all-inclusive stay at your choice of five-star luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay, Mexico, for two guests over four nights. Package includes beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, nightly turn-downs, beach bags, and 24-hour room service. We o er premium guest services for trip planning.
Terms and conditions • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to con rm their reservation and travel. • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks. • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. • Complimentary room service incurs a 10% service charge per order. • Please note, Marival Armony Luxury Resort is an adults-only resort located outside the Punta Mita resort gates and does not have access to Punta Mita resort. Occupancy for 2 adults at Marival Armony or 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 6 at Marival Distinct. All adult guests must be between 35 and 75 years of age. • A 3% tourism tax as well as a $249 resort fee are to be paid locally upon check-in. • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Oceanfront Siesta Retreat - Mexico! 2
$1,800
Starting bid
You can enjoy an all-inclusive stay at your choice of five-star luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay, Mexico, for two guests over four nights. Package includes beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, nightly turn-downs, beach bags, and 24-hour room service. We o er premium guest services for trip planning.
Terms and conditions • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to con rm their reservation and travel. • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks. • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. • Complimentary room service incurs a 10% service charge per order. • Please note, Marival Armony Luxury Resort is an adults-only resort located outside the Punta Mita resort gates and does not have access to Punta Mita resort. Occupancy for 2 adults at Marival Armony or 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 6 at Marival Distinct. All adult guests must be between 35 and 75 years of age. • A 3% tourism tax as well as a $249 resort fee are to be paid locally upon check-in. • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Heavenly Hawaii 1
$2,500
Starting bid
You can enjoy a sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights. First-class amenities include on-site tennis and golf, along with beach access, spas, and more. We o er premium guest services for trip planning.
Terms and conditions • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to con rm their reservation and travel. • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption. • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Heavenly Hawaii 2
$2,500
Starting bid
You can enjoy a sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights. First-class amenities include on-site tennis and golf, along with beach access, spas, and more. We o er premium guest services for trip planning.
Terms and conditions • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to con rm their reservation and travel. • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption. • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Fitness Basket
$50
Starting bid
Fitness package with personal training gift certificate and work out accessories.
Fruit Cove Recreation Center Package
$50
Starting bid
Get your fitness on with one month at the Fruit Cove Recreation Center and Hydrate with this amazing Hydro Bottle!
Base Camp Package 1
$20
Starting bid
1 free day plus 1 free month membership and swag!
Base Camp Package 3
$20
Starting bid
1 free day plus 1 free month membership and swag!
Base Camp Package 2
$20
Starting bid
1 free day plus 1 free month membership and swag!
3 $50 Certificates for Top Golf!
$75
Starting bid
Three certificates worth $50 each. See fine print for details!
