Start with One Step Fundraising Gala 2025 - EARLY BIRD PRICING

This option is to purchase an entire table with 10 tickets.
Furniture Sponsor (Bronze)
$2,500
This option is to purchase a table with 10 tickets, earn VIP admission to the gala, and special mentions on social media posts.
Appliance Sponsor (Silver)
$4,000
This option is to purchase everything within the Furniture Sponsor (Bronze) tier (a table with 10 tickets, earn VIP admission to the gala, and special mentions on social media posts) PLUS a highlight of your business on the website, and your logo featured on a banner at the gala.
Car Sponsor (Gold)
$8,000
This option is to purchase everything within the Appliance Sponsor (Silver) tier (a table with 10 tickets, earn VIP admission to the gala, special mentions on social media posts, a highlight of your business on the website, and your logo featured on a banner at the gala) PLUS a larger featured logo on our banner at the gala, a video interview, and a special shoutout during speeches.
