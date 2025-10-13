Start Your Day with Purpose – Join Us for a Morning of Celebration and Giving

429 Thorncliff Dr

Newport News, VA 23608, USA

General Admission
$100

Join us for an inspiring morning of community, celebration, and purpose.

 

Includes:

-Full access to event programming

-Light breakfast and coffee

-Open seating

-Opportunity to support and learn more about our impact

 

Every general admission ticket helps continue our 15-year mission of supporting families, students, and neighbors in need.

VIP Admission
$150

Experience the event in style while making a bigger impact.

 

Includes:

-Priority seating

-Express entry

-Complimentary breakfast & premium coffee bar access

-VIP swag bag with foundation-branded gifts

-Name listed in event program as a VIP supporter

 -Opportunity to mingle with special guests and foundation leadership

 

Your VIP ticket helps fund critical programs like scholarships, food assistance, and youth development initiatives.

Table Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsoring a table of 8 highlights your commitment to a meaningful cause. It's an investment in your brand and the community's future.

