StarThrower Group's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $70
This fun treasure trove gift basket includes a $25 gift card from Beyond Bijoux, Clinton, NJ, which offers women's fashion jewelry, handbags, and accessories. Then indulge yourself with a $20 gift card from D'Serve, Flemington NJ, serving artisan donuts and fine dining with a menu that celebrates local flavors and cultural heritage. The Fudge Shoppe, Flemington, NJ, offers an opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth with handmade fudge and sweets of all kinds with this $20 gift card. The last treasure is a fun pair of sunglasses from STG.
Starting bid
Value $50
The Craft Space, Flemington, NJ, is a creative workshop studio offering hands-on soap making classes, candle making workshops, and DIY craft experiences. This basket offers a handmade candle and two handmade soaps.
Starting bid
Value $50
The Consignment Shop of Flemington, NJ, is a not for profit organization that sells gently used Women’s and Junior’s clothing and accessories for the sole purpose of supporting Hunterdon County agencies that serve victims of domestic abuse. This basket includes Lovery bath care products in Lilac and Lavender scent, including Bubble Bath, Shower Gel, Bath Salts, Handmade Soaps and Body Scrub. Included is an 8-pack of Plant Botanical Vodka Seltzer donated by STG.
Starting bid
Value $50
The Consignment Shop of Flemington, NJ, is a not for profit organization that sells gently used Women’s and Junior’s clothing and accessories for the sole purpose of supporting Hunterdon County agencies that serve victims of domestic abuse. This basket offers Lovery bath products in the Ocean Bliss Scent, including Body Butter, Shower Gel Bubble Bath, Bath Salts and two Bath Bombs. Included in this basket is an 8-pack of Plant Botanical Vodka Seltzer in Assorted Flavors donated by STG.
Starting bid
Value over $100
Enjoy a bottle of v. Sattui Winery Baccio Rosato courtesy of STG and Northfield Bank swag, including:
Insulated bag
Vinyl tote
Bound Journal
Stainless Mug
Water bottle
Note pads and pens
Travel first aid kit and more!
Starting bid
Value over $100
PossAbilities Thrift Boutiques offers quality resale merchandise at affordable prices, while also providing vocational training, career exploration, employment and volunteer opportunities for people with disabilities. Their "Ready for an Interview" Men's Basket includes:
2 Dress Shirts (from Joseph Banks and Apt 9 Sz Lg/XL)
Assorted Ties (3) and Belts (3)
Kenneth Cole Wallet
Laptop Briefcase
Thermos
Assorted Office Supplies
Starting bid
Value over $100
Get a new look or update your current style with SuperCuts in Flemington, NJ. They offer affordable, quality haircuts for men and women. This gift basket offers:
2 Free Haircuts
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner
Paul Mitchell Soft Style Fast Foam
American Crew Power Cleanser Shampoo
Starting bid
Value over $100
Grounded Roots Hair + Wellness Lounge, Flemington, NJ, provides holistic hair + head spa rituals for scalp and soul that have clients relaxed and rejuvenated! Included in this gift is a scalp stimulating comb and a gift card for a luxury treatment at their Main Street shop!
Starting bid
Value $110
Eloria Permanent Jewelry, Flemington, NJ, offers this beautiful handcrafted Rose Gold colored 14KT gold-filled bracelet with delicate heart shaped links and a protective storage pouch. Eloria NJ offers custom-fit bracelets, anklets & necklaces, seamless, welded, and made to last.
Starting bid
Value over $150
A Gift Basket to Treat Yourself in the comfort of your home, from STG. Practice self care with this basket, which includes:
Plush Robe (Sz L/XL)
A Bottle of Prosecco
Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Serums
Almond Body Lotion, Body Mist and Bath Salts
Body Exfoliating Sponge
Gel Bead Eye Mask and Sleep Mask
Shower Headband
Quick Dry Hair Wrap
Starting bid
Value over $150
The Body Shop offers ethical body care inspired by nature and made with care. Their products are cruelty-free and fairly traded with communities worldwide. This gift basket offers scents including Shea, Almond Milk & Honey, British Rose, Coconut, Satsuma, and more with these products:
Assorted Body Butters* (5)
Assorted Hand Creams* (12)
Hand Cut soaps (3)
Muslin cloths and Ramie Scrubbers (4)
Shower Gel and Scented Bath Bombs (3)
Lip Scrub
Assorted Face Masks (4)
Make-up Primer, Cleansers and Make Up Removers
Starting bid
Value over $200
Enjoy this $50 Gift Card to 39 Mine Boutique in Flemington, NJ, where they strive to provide the latest trends at affordable prices and to help women curate the perfect adorable outfits. They also offer gift items, and this gift basket also includes:
Stemless wine glasses (2)
Ramekins (2)
Dip bowl and tray
Ring Dish
Tapa Bowl with tassel
Picture frame
Quick dry Kitchen Towel
Starting bid
Value over $200
Sample a basket from Melaleuca The Wellness Company, offering naturally effective, one-of-a-kind wellness products to you, your home, and your family. This basket includes:
Affinia Apple Blossom & Lily Gentle Plant Based Body Cleanser
Renew Intensive Skin Therapy tube and travel size
Pure Light Up Stress Roll On
Triple Antibiotic Ointment
Sun Shade Lip Vanilla Bean Lip Balm
Clear Defense Hand Sanitizer
Exfoliating Body Bar
Sol-U-Guard Botanical Concentrated Disinfectant and spray bottle
Starting bid
Value $200
You deserve a day at the spa! Head to Day Spa at Hair Plus, Hillsborough, NJ, for their Signature Day Spa Facial (60 min/value $120). This basket also includes Amica Shampoo & Conditioner and a Wet Brush Pro.
Starting bid
Value over $100
Addicted Chic, Flemington, NJ, is a boutique featuring dresses, tops and denim as well as accessories, shoes and jewelry. This basket includes a black sparkle necklace and a $50 gift card to add some bling to your wardrobe!
Starting bid
Value Over $150
Let the Glam Squad at Halo Salon, Flemington, NJ, glow up your style! This basket includes a gift card for a blowout and style with an apprentice, Hot Like Me Shampoo, Leave-in Conditioner, Smoothing Serum and Sheer Gloss Coat, as well as fun hair accessories.
Starting bid
Value $150
Euphoria, Frenchtown, NJ is a salon, spa and beauty boutique committed to helping people nourish their souls. This $75 Gift Card and basket (including dry body brush, coconut and seed oils, body glove, Palo Santo wood and more) is for their Thrival Spa, a haven for your soul!
Starting bid
Value $80
Life’s better when you dance! THis gift offers three individuals a certificate to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bridgewater, NJ, for a 30-minute introductory lesson, no experience required.(Expiration 8/15/26.) Afterwards, enjoy a 4 pack of Canteen Vodka Soda. Dance the summer away!
Starting bid
Value $70
Life’s better when you dance! This gift offers two individuals a certificate to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bridgewater, NJ, for a 30-minute introductory lesson, no experience required. Find a few friends and learn together. Expiration 8/15/26. Then enjoy a bottle of Franklin Hill Vineyards Sir Walter Red Concord Wine. Dance the summer away!
Starting bid
Value $70
Life’s better when you dance! This gift offers two individuals a certificate to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bridgewater, NJ, for a 30-minute introductory lesson, no experience required. Find a few friends and learn together. Expiration 8/15/26. Then enjoy a bottle of LaVite Lucente 2022 Toscana red wine. Dance the summer away!
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