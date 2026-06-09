StarThrower Group's Silent Auction

Value $70

This fun treasure trove gift basket includes a $25 gift card from Beyond Bijoux, Clinton, NJ, which offers women's fashion jewelry, handbags, and accessories. Then indulge yourself with a $20 gift card from D'Serve, Flemington NJ, serving artisan donuts and fine dining with a menu that celebrates local flavors and cultural heritage. The Fudge Shoppe, Flemington, NJ, offers an opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth with handmade fudge and sweets of all kinds with this $20 gift card. The last treasure is a fun pair of sunglasses from STG.