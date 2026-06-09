StarThrower Group

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StarThrower Group

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StarThrower Group's Silent Auction

#1 Beyond Bijoux and D'Serve Gift Card Basket item
#1 Beyond Bijoux and D'Serve Gift Card Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value $70

This fun treasure trove gift basket includes a $25 gift card from Beyond Bijoux, Clinton, NJ, which offers women's fashion jewelry, handbags, and accessories.  Then indulge yourself with a $20 gift card from D'Serve, Flemington NJ, serving artisan donuts and fine dining with a menu that celebrates local flavors and cultural heritage. The Fudge Shoppe, Flemington, NJ,  offers an opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth with handmade fudge and sweets of all kinds with this $20 gift card.  The last treasure is a fun pair of sunglasses from STG.

#2 The Craft Space Basket item
#2 The Craft Space Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value $50

The Craft Space, Flemington, NJ, is a creative workshop studio offering hands-on soap making classes, candle making workshops, and DIY craft experiences. This basket offers a handmade candle and two handmade soaps.

#3 Lilac and Lavender and More Relaxation Basket item
#3 Lilac and Lavender and More Relaxation Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value $50

The Consignment Shop of Flemington, NJ, is a not for profit organization that sells gently used Women’s and Junior’s clothing and accessories for the sole purpose of supporting Hunterdon County agencies that serve victims of domestic abuse. This basket includes Lovery bath care products in Lilac and Lavender scent, including Bubble Bath, Shower Gel, Bath Salts, Handmade Soaps and Body Scrub. Included is an 8-pack of Plant Botanical Vodka Seltzer donated by STG.

#4 Ocean Bliss and More Relaxation Basket item
#4 Ocean Bliss and More Relaxation Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value $50

The Consignment Shop of Flemington, NJ, is a not for profit organization that sells gently used Women’s and Junior’s clothing and accessories for the sole purpose of supporting Hunterdon County agencies that serve victims of domestic abuse. This basket offers Lovery bath products in the Ocean Bliss Scent, including Body Butter, Shower Gel Bubble Bath, Bath Salts and two Bath Bombs. Included in this basket is an 8-pack of Plant Botanical Vodka Seltzer in Assorted Flavors donated by STG.

#5 Northfield Bank Swag & Bottle of Wine Gift Basket item
#5 Northfield Bank Swag & Bottle of Wine Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value over $100

Enjoy a bottle of v. Sattui Winery Baccio Rosato courtesy of STG and Northfield Bank swag, including:

Insulated bag

Vinyl tote

Bound Journal

Stainless Mug

Water bottle

Note pads and pens

Travel first aid kit and more!

#6 PossAbilities "Ready for an Interview" Men's Gift Basket item
#6 PossAbilities "Ready for an Interview" Men's Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value over $100
PossAbilities Thrift Boutiques offers quality resale merchandise at affordable prices, while also providing vocational training, career exploration, employment and volunteer opportunities for people with disabilities. Their "Ready for an Interview" Men's Basket includes:

2 Dress Shirts (from Joseph Banks and Apt 9 Sz Lg/XL)

Assorted Ties (3) and Belts (3)

Kenneth Cole Wallet

Laptop Briefcase

Thermos

Assorted Office Supplies

#7 SuperCuts Gift Basket item
#7 SuperCuts Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value over $100

Get a new look or update your current style with SuperCuts in Flemington, NJ. They offer affordable, quality haircuts for men and women. This gift basket offers:

2 Free Haircuts
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner

Paul Mitchell Soft Style Fast Foam

American Crew Power Cleanser Shampoo

#8 Grounded Roots Gift Basket Item item
#8 Grounded Roots Gift Basket Item
$50

Starting bid

Value over $100

Grounded Roots Hair + Wellness Lounge, Flemington, NJ, provides holistic hair + head spa rituals for scalp and soul that have clients relaxed and rejuvenated! Included in this gift is a scalp stimulating comb and a gift card for a luxury treatment at their Main Street shop!

#9 Rose Gold Link Bracelet from Eloria Permanent Jewelry item
#9 Rose Gold Link Bracelet from Eloria Permanent Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

Value  $110

Eloria Permanent Jewelry, Flemington, NJ, offers this beautiful handcrafted Rose Gold colored 14KT gold-filled bracelet with delicate heart shaped links and a protective storage pouch. Eloria NJ offers custom-fit bracelets, anklets & necklaces, seamless, welded, and made to last.

#10 Self Care Gift Basket item
#10 Self Care Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value over $150
A Gift Basket to Treat Yourself in the comfort of your home, from STG. Practice self care with this basket, which includes:

Plush Robe (Sz L/XL)

A Bottle of Prosecco

Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Serums

Almond Body Lotion, Body Mist and Bath Salts

Body Exfoliating Sponge

Gel Bead Eye Mask and Sleep Mask

Shower Headband

Quick Dry Hair Wrap

#11 Body Shop Gift basket item
#11 Body Shop Gift basket
$75

Starting bid

Value over $150

The Body Shop offers ethical body care inspired by nature and made with care. Their products are cruelty-free and fairly traded with communities worldwide. This gift basket offers scents including Shea, Almond Milk & Honey, British Rose, Coconut, Satsuma, and more with these products:

Assorted Body Butters* (5) 

Assorted Hand Creams* (12)

Hand Cut soaps (3)

Muslin cloths and Ramie Scrubbers (4)

Shower Gel and Scented Bath Bombs (3)

Lip Scrub

Assorted Face Masks (4)

Make-up Primer, Cleansers and Make Up Removers 

#12 39 Mine Boutique Gift Basket item
#12 39 Mine Boutique Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value over $200

Enjoy this $50 Gift Card to 39 Mine Boutique in Flemington, NJ, where they strive to provide the latest trends at affordable prices and to help women curate the perfect adorable outfits. They also offer gift items, and this gift basket also includes: 

Stemless wine glasses (2)

Ramekins (2)

Dip bowl and tray

Ring Dish

Tapa Bowl with tassel

Picture frame

Quick dry Kitchen Towel 

#13 Melaleuca the Wellness Company, Gift Basket item
#13 Melaleuca the Wellness Company, Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value over $200

Sample a basket from Melaleuca The Wellness Company, offering naturally effective, one-of-a-kind wellness products to you, your home, and your family. This basket includes:

Affinia Apple Blossom & Lily Gentle Plant Based Body Cleanser

Renew Intensive Skin Therapy tube and travel size

Pure Light Up Stress Roll On

Triple Antibiotic Ointment

Sun Shade Lip Vanilla Bean Lip Balm

Clear Defense Hand Sanitizer

Exfoliating Body Bar

Sol-U-Guard Botanical Concentrated Disinfectant and spray bottle

#14 Day Spa at Hair Plus Gift Basket item
#14 Day Spa at Hair Plus Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value $200

You deserve a day at the spa! Head to Day Spa at Hair Plus, Hillsborough, NJ, for their Signature Day Spa Facial (60 min/value $120). This basket also includes Amica Shampoo & Conditioner and a Wet Brush Pro.

#15 Addicted Chic Necklace and Gift Card Basket item
#15 Addicted Chic Necklace and Gift Card Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value over $100

Addicted Chic, Flemington, NJ, is a boutique featuring dresses, tops and denim as well as accessories, shoes and jewelry. This basket includes a black sparkle necklace and a $50 gift card to add some bling to your wardrobe!

#16 Halo Salon Gift Basket item
#16 Halo Salon Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value Over $150

Let the Glam Squad at Halo Salon, Flemington, NJ, glow up your style!  This basket includes a gift card for a blowout and style with an apprentice, Hot Like Me Shampoo, Leave-in Conditioner, Smoothing Serum and Sheer Gloss Coat, as well as fun hair accessories.  


#17 Euphoria Salon Thrival Spa Gift Card and Basket item
#17 Euphoria Salon Thrival Spa Gift Card and Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value $150

Euphoria, Frenchtown, NJ is a salon, spa and beauty boutique committed to helping people nourish their souls. This $75 Gift Card and basket (including dry body brush, coconut and seed oils, body glove, Palo Santo wood and more) is for their Thrival Spa, a haven for your soul!

#18 Fred Astaire Dance Studio - 3 Introductory Lessons item
#18 Fred Astaire Dance Studio - 3 Introductory Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Value $80
Life’s better when you dance!  THis gift offers three individuals a certificate to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bridgewater, NJ, for a 30-minute introductory lesson, no experience required.(Expiration 8/15/26.) Afterwards, enjoy a 4 pack of Canteen Vodka Soda. Dance the summer away!


#19 Fred Astaire Dance Studio - Introductory Lessons item
#19 Fred Astaire Dance Studio - Introductory Lessons
$35

Starting bid

Value $70
Life’s better when you dance!  This gift offers two individuals a certificate to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bridgewater, NJ, for a 30-minute introductory lesson, no experience required. Find a few friends and learn together.  Expiration 8/15/26.  Then enjoy a bottle of Franklin Hill Vineyards Sir Walter Red Concord Wine. Dance the summer away!

#20 Fred Astaire Dance Studio - Introductory Lessons (Copy) item
#20 Fred Astaire Dance Studio - Introductory Lessons (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

Value $70
Life’s better when you dance!  This gift offers two individuals a certificate to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bridgewater, NJ, for a 30-minute introductory lesson, no experience required. Find a few friends and learn together.  Expiration 8/15/26.  Then enjoy a bottle of LaVite Lucente 2022 Toscana red wine. Dance the summer away!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!