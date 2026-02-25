Starting & Growing Your Business

About the Instructor





About Yla Eason

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Yla Eason is an entrepreneur, scholar, community leader, and social justice advocate.

Yla holds:

B.A. in English — Fitchburg State University

MBA — Harvard University

Honorary Doctorate — Montclair State College, for pioneering work in the multicultural toy market

Her entrepreneurial journey began when her young son expressed that he “could not be a superhero because he was not white.” In response, she created Sun‑Man, a Black superhero whose powers came from his “magical melanin skin.”





Her company, Olmec Toy, expanded to produce multicultural action figures, dolls, games, toddler toys, and historical figures — growing to $5 million in sales. In 2020, Mattel revived the Sun‑Man line, now available worldwide.

Today, Yla is: