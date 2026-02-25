North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative

Hosted by

North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative

About this event

Starting & Growing Your Business

121 N Greenwood Ave

Tulsa, OK 74120 (2nd Floor Conference Rm).

General Admission
Free

About the Instructor


About Yla Eason

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Yla Eason is an entrepreneur, scholar, community leader, and social justice advocate.

Yla holds:

  • B.A. in English — Fitchburg State University
  • MBA — Harvard University
  • Honorary Doctorate — Montclair State College, for pioneering work in the multicultural toy market

Her entrepreneurial journey began when her young son expressed that he “could not be a superhero because he was not white.” In response, she created Sun‑Man, a Black superhero whose powers came from his “magical melanin skin.”


Her company, Olmec Toy, expanded to produce multicultural action figures, dolls, games, toddler toys, and historical figures — growing to $5 million in sales. In 2020, Mattel revived the Sun‑Man line, now available worldwide.

Today, Yla is:

  • Assistant Professor of Professional Practice at Rutgers Business School
  • A certified LEGO® Serious Play facilitator
  • A continued creator and innovator in the toy industry

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!