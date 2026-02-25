Starting & Growing Your Business

About the Instructor
About Yla Eason
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Yla Eason is an entrepreneur, scholar, community leader, and social justice advocate.
Yla holds:
- B.A. in English — Fitchburg State University
- MBA — Harvard University
- Honorary Doctorate — Montclair State College, for pioneering work in the multicultural toy market
Her entrepreneurial journey began when her young son expressed that he “could not be a superhero because he was not white.” In response, she created Sun‑Man, a Black superhero whose powers came from his “magical melanin skin.”
Her company, Olmec Toy, expanded to produce multicultural action figures, dolls, games, toddler toys, and historical figures — growing to $5 million in sales. In 2020, Mattel revived the Sun‑Man line, now available worldwide.
Today, Yla is:
- Assistant Professor of Professional Practice at Rutgers Business School
- A certified LEGO® Serious Play facilitator
- A continued creator and innovator in the toy industry
About the Instructor
About Yla Eason
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Yla Eason is an entrepreneur, scholar, community leader, and social justice advocate.
Yla holds:
- B.A. in English — Fitchburg State University
- MBA — Harvard University
- Honorary Doctorate — Montclair State College, for pioneering work in the multicultural toy market
Her entrepreneurial journey began when her young son expressed that he “could not be a superhero because he was not white.” In response, she created Sun‑Man, a Black superhero whose powers came from his “magical melanin skin.”
Her company, Olmec Toy, expanded to produce multicultural action figures, dolls, games, toddler toys, and historical figures — growing to $5 million in sales. In 2020, Mattel revived the Sun‑Man line, now available worldwide.
Today, Yla is:
- Assistant Professor of Professional Practice at Rutgers Business School
- A certified LEGO® Serious Play facilitator
- A continued creator and innovator in the toy industry